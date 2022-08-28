Jets GM Joe Douglas updates how Zach Wilson’s injury rehab is progressing

With the New York Jets’ regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11 just two weeks away, general manager Joe Douglas was asked Sunday how quarterback Zach Wilson is progressing in his rehab from a knee injury.

“His rehab is very much on track. He’s progressing great from the procedure,” Douglas said during an appearance on the CBS New York broadcast of the Jets’ preseason finale against the New York Giants.

Wilson, the second-year pro out of BYU, was hurt in the Jets’ preseason opener on Aug. 12. He fell to the ground with a non-contact injury when he tried to shake a defender after scrambling for yards.

He later had arthroscopic knee surgery on Aug. 16 after being diagnosed with a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee, a surgery that was “deemed a success,” per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

The original time frame was that it would take between 2-4 weeks for Wilson to return to the field.

In his absence, veteran Joe Flacco has taken command of the starting quarterback duties for the Jets.

On Thursday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he’ll likely wait until the week of the regular-season opener against the Ravens to name the team’s Week 1 starter.

“I feel like we can wait until the week of (the Ravens game),” Saleh said, per The New York Post. “We’ll have all those discussions. You guys should know me by now, we’re going to run our stuff so being transparent in those situations won’t matter.”

Prior to Sunday’s preseason finale, Wilson was seen riding a stationary bike on the sideline with no brace on his knee, according to video shared online by SNY.tv.

Zach Wilson is on the bike as he recovers from his knee injury: pic.twitter.com/V68cmNbwdK — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 28, 2022

Douglas also talked about what he’s seen in Wilson’s development before the injury, praising the confidence his young quarterback is building, particularly after Wilson overcame a knee injury last season as a rookie.

“I think we saw him coming back from injury last year, he felt like the game slowed down for him. He was really executing the offense, he was playing good, efficient football,” Douglas said.

“That carried over into OTAs, that carried over into training camp. You could see the game slowing down for him. He was making great decisions, building great chemistry with his wide receivers and tight ends.”