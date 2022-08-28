Facebook Twitter
Music Entertainment

Taylor Swift announces new album after winning big at the VMAs

By  Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
Taylor Swift accepts the award for best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift made a surprise album announcement Sunday night after winning big at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer-songwriter was nominated for five awards for her music video “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” winning three of those awards:

  • Best Longform Video
  • Best Direction
  • Video of the Year

While accepting the award for Video of the Year, Swift said, “I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21,” according to Page Six.

 “I will tell you more at midnight,” she said, before leaving the stage.

This will be Swift’s 10th album (not including her recent re-recordings of “Fearless” and “Red”) and her first new music since “Folklore” and “Evermore” in 2020, according to Rolling Stone.

The album will be titled “Midnights,” Swift announced at Midnight on Twitter.

The new album will consist of 13 new songs that she wrote “in the middle of the night” and will be release on October 21, 2022.

