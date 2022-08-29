Planning a trip for Labor Day weekend? Here are the best spots to check out in Utah

Labor Day weekend is coming up, and people have already started to plan their weekend trips. However, you don’t need to travel far to satisfy your wanderlust. Here are nine spots right here in Utah that you can explore this Labor Day weekend.

Utah is full of amazing national parks, and Bryce Canyon is no exception. Located in southwestern Utah, it’s no more than a few hundred miles from every major city. If you like hiking, climbing and stunning views, make sure this one-of-a-kind place gets a spot in your weekend travels.

If you’re into all things outdoors, Moab is the place for you. See the famous Delicate Arch at Arches National Park, rent 4-wheelers, visit Dead Horse Point State Park or spend a night camping under the beautiful stars.

Personally, visiting the Bonneville Salt Flats has been on my bucket list for a while and Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to make the drive out there. With over 30,000 miles of white, barren, space-like land, the Salt Flats make a perfect backdrop for your next Instagram photoshoot. Just don’t taste the ground.

According to South OC Moms Network, “The crater at the Homestead Resort in Midway, Utah, is a geothermal hot spring that was created over 10,000 years as melting snow went deep into the earth and percolated upward from being heated by the earth’s interior.” How cool is that? With the water staying at a toasty 90-96 degrees, you can swim, scuba dive or even take paddle board yoga classes in the 65-feet-deep natural hot spring. Just make sure to book a reservation beforehand!

Wanting to escape to warm weather, palm trees and cliff jumping? Look no further than St. George in southern Utah. Close to multiple parks including Zion National Park, Gunlock State Park and Sand Hollow State Park, there are countless fun activities in this hip and happening college town. Oh, and did I mention “High School Musical 2” was filmed here?

Need something fun to do for the whole family? Lagoon Amusement Park has the perfect mix of little kid and adult rides, with thrilling attractions like the Cannibal to calmer, more child-friendly rides like Puff the Little Fire Dragon. Not a fan of roller coasters? Stop in at Pioneer Village and get your picture taken in Old Western attire or catch a show at the Carousel Theater.

Tubing on the Provo River or Ogden River

With cooler temperatures quickly approaching, tubing down the Provo River or Ogden River is a great way to soak up the final days of summer. Either rent a tube or bring your own and take a ride down the cool, refreshing water with your friends and family.

Located in Juab County, this beautiful swimming hole is the perfect way to cool off after a long day in the sun. Feeling brave? Head to the jumping platforms (some as high as 30 feet) and swing like Tarzan into the water. Don’t worry, the Burraston Ponds are deep enough for even the craziest flips or dives in the water.

This upscale Utah city made Time magazine’s list of the 50 greatest places in the world this year, and for good reason. “Known for the Sundance Film Festival, Park City has grown in recent years with more luxury resorts and upscale restaurants and businesses popping up all around the city. Not only does the mountain town have Olympic grade ski hills for winter sport, it’s also a vast playground for outdoor activities all year round,” the Deseret News reported.