LeBron James weighed in on the BYU volleyball incident. Here’s what he said

The incident of racism that occurred last Friday at the BYU Cougars women’s volleyball match against the Duke Blue Devils has gained major national attention, with many notable figures weighing in.

One of those was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. The NBA legend replied on Twitter to Lesa Pamplin, the godmother of Duke outside hitter Rachel Richardson.

Pamplin was the one who originally shared the story on Twitter of what occurred Friday.

“... you tell your Goddaughter to stand tall, be proud and continue to be BLACK!!! We are a brotherhood and sisterhood! We have her back. This is not sports,” James wrote.

@LesaPamplin, you tell your Goddaughter to stand tall, be proud and continue to be BLACK!!! We are a brotherhood and sisterhood! We have her back. This is not sports. #striveforgreatness #morethanavollyballplayer 🤎🤎🤎✊🏾👑 https://t.co/kMveNLKp5h — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 27, 2022

James then added his trademark #striveforgreatness, along with #morethanavolleyballplayer, which is a hashtag Richardson used in a post on Sunday and one that many have since started using.

