Monkeypox can spread to anyone, in more ways that you may think. Here’s what you need to know

Although monkeypox is primarily affecting men who have sex with men during the current outbreak, public health officials stress the virus can be spread to anyone — even children — in a number of other ways.

Transmission of the virus — which usually begins with a rash that develops into fluid-filled pustules that eventually scab over and fall away — does require “close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The federal agency says that includes:



Direct contact with the rash, scabs or body fluids from someone with monkeypox.

Touching clothing, bedding, towels or other fabrics, objects and surfaces used by someone with monkeypox.

Contact with respiratory secretions.

Besides sexual activity, the types of intimate contact that spread the virus include:



Hugging, massage and kissing.

Prolonged face-to-face contact.

Someone with monkeypox can spread the virus from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and is replaced by a fresh layer of skin, the CDC says, noting the illness that also can include flu-like symptoms typically lasts two to four weeks.

Monkeypox and children

Monkeypox has been reported in 17 children and adolescents up to 15 years old by the CDC, as of Friday, but their risk of monkeypox is described as low at this time. However, schools are being advised to keep up with “everyday operational guidance that reduces the transmission of infectious diseases,” including cleaning and disinfecting.

“The CDC has emphasized that monkeypox can affect anyone who has close contact with people who have monkeypox, and this includes children,” CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund recently told NBC’s “Today Show” in an email.

“Monkeypox spreads through close skin-to-skin contact, which, in the case of children, could include holding, cuddling, feeding, as well as through shared towels, bedding, cups and utensils,” Nordlund said, adding the virus can be transmitted during pregnancy to a fetus, or to a newborn through close contact during and after birth.

In early August, federal authorities allowed children to receive the monkeypox vaccine authorized only for adults after they were exposed to a day care worker in rural Illinois who tested positive for the virus, raising concerns about its increased spread.

As of Friday, there have been more than 17,500 cases nationwide, and 92 in Utah. None of Utah’s monkeypox cases are in children or adolescents, and all involve men engaged in intimate contact, according to Utah’s state epidemiologist, Dr. Leisha Nolen.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services reports that 65 of Utah’s cases are in Salt Lake County, with others in Davis, Utah, Tooele and Summit counties as well as the areas served by Tri-County and Weber-Morgan health departments.

What’s still unknown

The CDC says it’s not yet clear how often monkeypox is transmitted through respiratory secretions, as well as whether it is spread through semen, vaginal fluids, urine or feces, or whether the virus can be spread when someone has no symptoms.

Wastewater monitoring is being used in some parts of the country to detect the presence of monkeypox, but Nolen said she thinks “it will be quite a while before we know how reliable that information would be,” since it is not yet known if monkeypox is excreted in feces and urine like COVID-19.

Utah has been testing sewage samples for COVID-19 since shortly after the start of the pandemic and may soon start monitoring wastewater for polio now that the U.S. has seen its first case of polio in nearly a decade in a young man from a New York City suburb who was not vaccinated against the virus.

