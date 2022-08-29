Alta High football player Jalen Sutton recovering after spinal cord surgery following injury last week

Alta High senior Jalen Sutton is recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital after emergency surgery to his spinal cord on Saturday following an injury he suffered to his C4 and C5 vertebrae in a football game on Thursday.

The injury to the receiver/defensive back occurred during the junior varsity game at Stansbury on Thursday.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, initially Sutton lost feeling in his arms and everything below his chest, but on Monday he was starting to gain feeling in his abdomen, both hands and both feet.

Sutton is an only child according to the GoFundMe page and turns 18 in three weeks.

“Three days after surgery, he has regained feeling in his abdomen, both arms, both hands and both feet, as well as some movement in his right arm,” Cynthia Meier, Sutton’s aunt, said on the GoFundMe page. “He is currently in the ICU and has had to be intubated while receiving his food via a feeding tube.”

“Jalen is strong, and he is a fighter, which he has proven to the medical staff already. He will get through this with the help of all his friends, family, and supporters,” Meier said on the GoFundMe page.

