Facebook Twitter
Monday, August 29, 2022 | 
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Alta High football player Jalen Sutton recovering after spinal cord surgery following injury last week

By  James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE Alta High football player Jalen Sutton recovering after spinal cord surgery following injury last week
Screen_Shot_2022_08_29_at_11.11.15_AM.png

Alta football player Jalen Sutton is intubated at Primary Children’s Hospital after surgery on his spinal cord on Saturday.

Jalen Sutton GoFundMe page

Alta High senior Jalen Sutton is recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital after emergency surgery to his spinal cord on Saturday following an injury he suffered to his C4 and C5 vertebrae in a football game on Thursday.

The injury to the receiver/defensive back occurred during the junior varsity game at Stansbury on Thursday.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, initially Sutton lost feeling in his arms and everything below his chest, but on Monday he was starting to gain feeling in his abdomen, both hands and both feet.

Sutton is an only child according to the GoFundMe page and turns 18 in three weeks.

“Three days after surgery, he has regained feeling in his abdomen, both arms, both hands and both feet, as well as some movement in his right arm,” Cynthia Meier, Sutton’s aunt, said on the GoFundMe page. “He is currently in the ICU and has had to be intubated while receiving his food via a feeding tube.”

“Jalen is strong, and he is a fighter, which he has proven to the medical staff already. He will get through this with the help of all his friends, family, and supporters,” Meier said on the GoFundMe page.

Next Up In Sports
What Nick Saban said about the Utah State Aggies
Will the Lakers end up being involved in a Donovan Mitchell trade?
ESPN segment on BYU volleyball incident asks: Why didn’t students speak up?
High school boys golf: Week 3 region recap from majority of 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A regions
LeBron James weighed in on the BYU volleyball incident. Here’s what he said
BYU, rest of us must do better in educating, combating racial bigotry