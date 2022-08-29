MTV VMA awards: Johnny Depp’s Moonman and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ thoughtful dedication

The MTV Video Music Awards this year featured iconic pop-culture moments, from Taylor Swift’s big announcement to Johnny Depp as Moonman.

Viewers were graced with performances from Anitta, Blackpink, Lizzo, Maneskin, Jack Harlow, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, and Kane Brown, who made history as the award ceremony’s first male country singer to perform, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Here are three highlights from the MTV Music Awards 2022.

Johnny Depp’s appearance

Lizzo and Fergie were the first to perform, followed by a Moonman that rose above the stage. The visor displayed a digital version of Johnny Depp’s face.

“Hey, you know what?” Depp said, according to NBC News. “I needed the work. I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers dedicate their award to late Taylor Hawkins

The band first took to the stage to play “Black Summer” and “Can’t Stop,” their first performance at the VMAs since 2000 when they performed “Californication” and accepted the Video Vanguard Award, according to Pitchfork.

This year, the band went home with the Global Icon Award. Drummer Chad Smith dedicated the win to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and his family.

“Fly on, Hawk. Fly on, brother,” Smith said.

Taylor Swift’s bombshell album announcement

Swifties had much to look forward to this year, as the artist’s music video “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” was nominated for five awards. Swift won three of those — one of them being the video of the year.

While accepting that particular award, the singer-songwriter said, “I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21,” as Hannah Murdock reported for the Deseret News.

This will mark Swift’s 10th album, and her first since the release of “Folklore” and “Evermore” in 2020, Murdock wrote.

Here is a list of the top awards, their nominees and winners.

Global Icon Award

Honoree: Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Video Vanguard Award

Honoree: Nicki Minaj.

Video of the year

Winner: Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10-minute version) (Taylor’s version).

Doja Cat — “Woman.”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy.”

Ed Sheeran — “Shivers.”

Harry Styles — “As It Was.”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby.”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Brutal”

Artist of the year

Winner: Bad Bunny.

Drake.

Ed Sheeran.

Harry Styles.

Jack Harlow.

Lil Nas X.

Lizzo.

Song of the year

Adele — “Easy on Me.”

Winner: Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever.”

Doja Cat — “Woman.”

Elton John & Dua Lipa — “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix).”

Lizzo — “About Damn Time.”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber — “Stay.”

Best new artist

Baby Keem.

Winner: Dove Cameron.

Gayle.

Latto.

Måneskin.

Seventeen.

Best pop

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever.”

Doja Cat — “Woman.”

Ed Sheeran — “Shivers.”

Winner: Harry Styles — “As It Was.”

Lizzo — “About Damn Time.”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Traitor.”

Best hip-hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg — “From the D 2 the LBC.”

Future ft. Drake, Tems — “Wait for U.”

Kendrick Lamar — “N95.”

Latto — “Big Energy.

Winner: Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby — “Do We Have a Problem?”

Pusha T — “Diet Coke.”

Best rock

Foo Fighters — “Love Dies Young.”

Jack White — “Taking Me Back.”

Muse — “Won’t Stand Down.”

Winner: Red Hot Chili Peppers — “Black Summer.”

Shinedown — “Planet Zero.”

Three Days Grace — “So Called Life.”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys — “City of Gods (Part II).”

Chlöe — “Have Mercy.”

H.E.R. — “For Anyone.”

Normani ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side.”

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B — “No Love (extended version).”

Winner: The Weeknd — “Out of Time.”

Album of the year

Adele — “30.”

Bad Bunny — “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever.”

Drake — “Certified Lover Boy.”

Winner: Harry Styles — “Harry’s House.”

Here is a full list of winners.

