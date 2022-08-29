Facebook Twitter
Monday, August 29, 2022 | 
BYU Football Sports BYU Cougars

Here are the Cougars’ eight team captains for 2022 football season

Also, coach Kalani Sitake said Monday that 10 co-captains have been picked to represent the team in various other duties

By  Jay Drew
BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and players begin to celebrate a a win over Utah on Sept. 11, 2021. BYU won 26-17.

BYU Cougars coach Kalani Sitake and the rest of the BYU sideline begin to celebrate as they defeat Utah at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. On Monday, Sitake announced the eight team captains for the 2022 season.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU won’t lack for football team captains this season.

Head coach Kalani Sitake on Monday announced eight players — four on offense, four on defense — will serve as team captains in 2022. Also, the coach designated an additional 10 players as co-captains who will “represent the team in various leadership roles.”

“It’s an honor for these young men to be recognized by their teammates to lead our team. We are fortunate to have a lot of quality young men in our program who bring unique leadership experiences to the team.” — BYU football coach Kalani Sitake

On offense, teams captains are preseason All-American offensive linemen Clark Barrington and Blake Freeland, along with quarterback Jaren Hall and wide receiver Puka Nacua

On defense, captains are linebackers Keenan Pili and Payton Wilgar, along with defensive back Kaleb Hayes and defensive lineman Lorenzo Fauatea.

The captains and co-captains were voted on by the players themselves.

The assistant co-captains for offense include wide receiver Gunner Romney, tight end Dallin Holker, center Connor Pay and running backs Lopini Katoa and Chris Brooks.

The assistant co-captains on defense are linebacker Ben Bywater, defensive end Tyler Batty, cornerback D’Angelo Mandell and safety Malik Moore.

Punter Ryan Rehkow was voted assistant co-captain representing special teams. 

Related

“It’s an honor for these young men to be recognized by their teammates to lead our team,” Sitake said. “We are fortunate to have a lot of quality young men in our program who bring unique leadership experiences to the team.”

BYU plays at South Florida on Saturday to open the 2022 season.

Earlier Monday, Sitake held his weekly press briefing and said his squad is ready for the challenge.

“I think once the game starts we will do our best with the scheme and strategies and let the boys just play and settle it on the field,” Sitake said. “I know our guys are looking forward to the matchup and it is going to be a lot of fun.”

As of 5 p.m. Monday, BYU had not released its depth chart for the USF game.

