BYU won’t lack for football team captains this season.

Head coach Kalani Sitake on Monday announced eight players — four on offense, four on defense — will serve as team captains in 2022. Also, the coach designated an additional 10 players as co-captains who will “represent the team in various leadership roles.”

“It’s an honor for these young men to be recognized by their teammates to lead our team. We are fortunate to have a lot of quality young men in our program who bring unique leadership experiences to the team.” — BYU football coach Kalani Sitake

On offense, teams captains are preseason All-American offensive linemen Clark Barrington and Blake Freeland, along with quarterback Jaren Hall and wide receiver Puka Nacua.

On defense, captains are linebackers Keenan Pili and Payton Wilgar, along with defensive back Kaleb Hayes and defensive lineman Lorenzo Fauatea.

The captains and co-captains were voted on by the players themselves.

The assistant co-captains for offense include wide receiver Gunner Romney, tight end Dallin Holker, center Connor Pay and running backs Lopini Katoa and Chris Brooks.

The assistant co-captains on defense are linebacker Ben Bywater, defensive end Tyler Batty, cornerback D’Angelo Mandell and safety Malik Moore.

Punter Ryan Rehkow was voted assistant co-captain representing special teams.

BYU plays at South Florida on Saturday to open the 2022 season.

Earlier Monday, Sitake held his weekly press briefing and said his squad is ready for the challenge.

“I think once the game starts we will do our best with the scheme and strategies and let the boys just play and settle it on the field,” Sitake said. “I know our guys are looking forward to the matchup and it is going to be a lot of fun.”

As of 5 p.m. Monday, BYU had not released its depth chart for the USF game.