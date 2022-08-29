BYU football coach Kalani Sitake asked reporters to come up with their own depth charts for the Cougars’ season opener at South Florida during his inaugural weekly press briefing for 2022 on Monday.

Thankfully, we didn’t have to.

BYU released its depth chart at about 5:45 p.m. Monday night in conjunction with the game notes previewing this weekend’s matchup at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. MDT Saturday and the game will be televised by ESPNU.

The depth chart is very similar to the one BYU published in June at its football media day. The only “new” name is that of third-string defensive end Logan Lutui, a transfer from Weber State who prepped at Hunter High in West Valley City.

There are a few subtle changes, however:

• Running back Miles Davis, who was one of the offensive stars of fall camp, is now listed as RB3 behind RB1 Chris Brooks and RB2 Lopini Katoa.

• The fullback position has been dropped from the depth chart; Presumed starting FB Masen Wake is now listed as one of three co-starting tight ends with Isaac Rex and Dallin Holker.

• Center and the right side of the offensive line was tough to predict, and it remains that way. Sophomore Connor Pay and senior Joe Tukuafu are still co-starters at center.

Tukuafu is also listed as a co-starter at right guard, with sophomore Campbell Barrington, who was a Freshman All-American in 2021. At right tackle, the starter could be Harris LaChance, Oregon transfer Kingsley Suamataia or Brayden Keim — the latter’s presence on the depth chart a mild surprise.

• Senior Earl Tuioti-Mariner is now listed as a starting strong side end on defense, after being considered more of a tackle after spring ball. Caden Haws has won the battle at nose tackle, backed by Josh Larsen or Atunaisa Mahe.

Promising freshmen Aisea Moa (outside end), Tate Romney (rover linebacker) and Bodie Schoonover (mike linebacker) made the depth chart.

• It appears that Oregon State transfer Kaleb Hayes has held off a challenge from Vanderbilt transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally for one of the starting cornerback positions, but coaches have said Jeudy-Lally will play a lot. Senior D’Angelo Mandell is the other starting corner, as expected.

• Hobbs Nyberg and Talmage Gunther are listed as the punt returners and kick returners. A few weeks ago, special teams coach Ed Lamb listed a few other names when asked who would be the kick returners.

Also of note, BYU’s new roster, included in the game notes, includes at least two players who were not on the fall camp roster — linebacker Chaz Ah You and defensive back Caleb Christensen. Both players started in games last year but are not on the depth chart.