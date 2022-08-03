Which Power Five transfer (not named Chris Brooks) will make biggest impact for BYU?

This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night.

He has a three-week-old baby in his house, but fall football camp is on his doorstep and BYU coach Kalani Sitake will roll out his seventh version of the Cougars program Thursday.

The 46-year-old head coach will welcome back a veteran QB in Jaren Hall and one of the most-talented offensive lines the program has seen in decades. In this setting, with Hall enjoying a bevy of impact weapons as a supporting cast, the Cougars will prepare for a daunting schedule that includes defending Big 12 champion Baylor, Arkansas of the SEC, Boise State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Stanford and MWC champion Utah State.

Question of the week: Which P5 transfer will have the biggest impact this season for BYU football?

Jay Drew: The easy answer to this question is Christopher Brooks, the graduate transfer running back from Cal. Brooks should be a Day 1 starter, should lead the Cougars in carries, and will also have a bunch of receptions. He is an outstanding pass-catcher, according to reports out of spring camp. There is some help behind Brooks in the form of Lopini Katoa, Miles Davis, Jackson McChesney and Hinckley Ropati, but Brooks should be the bell cow if he stays healthy.

That shouldn’t discount the contributions the other transfers can have, most notably Oregon transfer Kingsley Suamataia. However, as of now, Suamataia has some work to do just to crack the starting lineup on the O-line, because the Cougars are deep and experienced there.

I also expect defensive Gabe Jeudy-Lally to make an impact. The transfer from Vanderbilt could end up being invaluable, especially if he can move between cornerback and safety and show the versatility that he displayed in the SEC last year.

Dick Harmon: The P5 transfer label really narrows this down and excludes some potential help like Boise State QB transfer Cade Fennegan, Snow College OL Lisala Tai, Butte College OL Tyler Little, Idaho State transfer Sam Dawe and Utah State running back Enoch Nawahine. While these names do not have the same notoriety as the P5 transfers, they could end up making key contributions.

But I agree that Brooks will make a major impact on BYU’s offense. If he stays healthy, he could have a special season behind the physicality of this offensive line. Brooks came to BYU because he saw how BYU’s OL moved around Pac-12 defensive fronts like that of Utah, ASU and Arizona, as well as Baylor and Virginia. I think Suamataia and Arizona State transfer Sione Veikoso could find roles on this team.

If you accept that he’s already been here a year and isn’t a newcomer, receiver Puka Nacua could have a sensational season one year out of his transfer from Washington. In fact, count on it.

Mark Pope added a Chinese basketball player from RSL Academy this past week, shoring up his lineup. Hao Dong has extensive international experience playing in Spain. Read about his decision in this piece by Trent Wood. In football, the Cougars received a commitment from a local 3-star tight end from East High School. Here is a roundup of the latest recruiting news for BYU football.

Comments from Deseret News readers:

I’ll be honest, I don’t know what to expect from ND. They are always ranked high preseason because they are ND for goodness sake. And many years they live up to that assessment. Other years they are a paper tiger. Either way, if you can beat them it can push you up the ladder. Cincinnati doesn’t make the playoff if they hadn’t beat ND. Had they played another P5 that was better than ND but not named ND, they don’t get the same recognition. But it is what it is and it has been that way for the 50 years I have been watching college football.

— Body_Bunker

I’m looking forward to this very challenging season for all 3 major in-state teams. I’m particularly interested in the game vs. Oregon at Autzen Stadium. It will be a difficult game given where it is in the season, plus the environment. The article mentions the last time these two football teams met was a BYU blowout, which I watched. The Ducks came in strutting their stuff, their speed, with a crowd of overconfident fans. The most trash-talking I have seen in a long time by players and fans universally and by the third quarter things had gotten quiet and the green-clad fans were headed for the exits. While the trash-talking will likely be similar the outcome likely won’t be a blowout this time round.

—ArchairQBonthehill

