Could Tyler Allgeier become the Atlanta Falcons’ starting running back as a rookie?

Former BYU Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier became one of the better stories in college football last season, as he went from being a walk-on linebacker to tied for first in rushing touchdowns and third in rushing yards.

Allgeier was subsequently taken in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons, and there is some thought that he could once again rise up the depth chart and become the Falcons’ starting running back, and perhaps as early as this fall.

Last week, The Athletic’s Josh Kendall wrote a primer for Atlanta’s training camp, and he posited that Allgeier could become the Falcons’ featured back rather quickly.

“There’s a scenario in which Allgeier, the fifth-round pick out of BYU, becomes Atlanta’s starting running back this season. If he proves during camp he can bring the physical style he showcased in college, that time might come sooner than later,” Kendall wrote.

Kendall’s thinking likely has to do with how Atlanta could want to use veteran Cordarrelle Patterson, who led the team in rushing yards.

He led the Falcons in rushing (153 carries, 618 yards) and touchdowns (11) and was third in receiving (52 catches for 548 yards), but Kendall noted that Patterson was tired at the end of the season, having far more than doubled his previous career high of 85 offensive touches to 205.

“The Falcons’ goal is to get as much out of Patterson as they can during the season, which could also mean ceding time in the backfield to Allgeier and (Damien) Williams and/or spending more time at wide receiver, his original NFL position,” Kendall wrote.

Kendall also included Allgeier in a list of newcomers who could start, alongside Williams, tight end John FitzPatrick, offensive lineman Germain Ifedi and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski.

