Here’s when Will Hardy will make his Utah Jazz coaching debut (it will not be in the USA)

There are still giant questions surrounding what the Utah Jazz roster will look like in the 2022-23 season, but we at least now know when new head coach Will Hardy will make his debut and who his first opponent will be.

The Jazz announced their preseason schedule on Wednesday, and first up for Hardy and Utah will be an Oct. 2 contest against the Toronto Raptors in Edmonton.

That game will be part of the NBA’s Canada Series, which will see two preseason games in Edmonton and two in Montreal.

“We’re excited to be featured in the preseason NBA Canada Series,” said Jazz general manager Justin Zanik in a statement. “It is a unique opportunity for our organization to engage with the league’s Canadian fans in Edmonton. Our players and staff are looking forward to it.”

Two days later, the Jazz will face the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland before a game that should get plenty of attention.

After a week break, Utah will head home for a game against the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 11, which will see Hardy go up against his mentor, Spurs legendary coach Gregg Popovich.

The Jazz will conclude their preseason on Oct. 14 at home against the Dallas Mavericks, the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last season, leading to a change in direction for the Utah franchise.

Broadcast and ticket sale information for preseason games will be announced at a later date, as will the regular-season schedule.