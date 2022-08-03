Jordan Love just had ‘one of his best practices’ yet, Packers coach says

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur praised Jordan Love during a press conference Wednesday, saying that the quarterback had “one of his best practices ... in three years” this week.

LaFleur said he was particularly impressed with the Love’s ability to make “big-time throws with pressure in his face.”

“There were a lot of great things that he did,” LaFleur said.

Bill Huber, who covers the Packers for Sports Illustrated, shared a similar assessment of Love’s training camp performance in his latest article on the 23-year-old QB.

Brian Gutekunst says it's evident Jordan Love feels more comfortable in his third training camp: "I think you're seeing a confidence level of, 'OK, I know what's going to happen before it happens.'"

He wrote that Love is learning to stay focused and calm even as huge defenders run toward him at full speed.

“On his third-to-last pass of the day (on Tuesday), with two defenders in his face, Love threw a touchdown pass to (Romeo) Doubs in the corner of the end zone. Doubs was covered tightly by Rico Gafford, and there wasn’t much real estate as the back pylon loomed, but Love threw a ball so perfect that he scarcely could have placed it better had he run forward and handed the ball to the standout rookie,” Huber said.

Huber noted that Love’s performance during Tuesday’s practice was especially impressive since he has struggled under pressure in the past.

“Getting six-plus quarters of playing time last season, Love was a woeful 6-of-19 when pressured, according to Pro Football Focus. Of 50 quarterbacks to face pressure on at least 25 dropbacks, Love was 49th in completion rate at 31.6%,” he wrote.

In an interview, Love told Huber that, entering his third season, he has more trust in himself.

“I think it does show growth, just to be able to trust that I know where the receiver’s going to be with pressure in my face and still be able to try and slow it down a little bit to focus on where I need to put the ball,” he said.

At the press conference, LaFleur said what Love needs to focus on now is continuing to grow.

“It’s consistency that you want to see,” he said.

