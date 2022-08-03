Facebook Twitter
BYU women’s basketball nets another impressive recruit

Nevada’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year Ali’a Matavao commits to Cougars

The BYU women’s basketball program has picked up another big commitment.

Forward Ali’a Matavao, Nevada’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, has committed to first-year coach Amber Whiting

Matavao averaged 13.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals last season. 

“Ali’a was amazing this year,” said her coach, Foothill High’s Vyron Wallace. “Her all-around game is unmatched especially with her size and quickness.”

Matavao was an AAU teammate this summer of another recent Cougar commit, guard Amari Whiting.

Amari Whiting had committed to Oregon before deciding to play for her mom at BYU. 

