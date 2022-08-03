‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner endorsed Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney earned an endorsement this week from Hollywood’s Kevin Costner, who appeared to be on set filming the latest season of Paramount’s hit show “Yellowstone.”

“Real men put country over party,” the GOP Representative from Wyoming tweeted Monday, alongside a picture of Costner sporting a shirt that read, “I’m for Liz Cheney.”

Behind him is the Chief Joseph Ranch in Montana’s Bitterroot Mountains, the location of the fictional Yellowstone Ranch in what has become one of the most watched shows in the past 10 years.

Real men put country over party. pic.twitter.com/7FaJpahtll — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 1, 2022

Costner describes himself as an independent. “I vote for who I think has the best interests of the country and how we sit in the world,” he told the Daily Beast in 2020.

“I really go back and forth on my votes. The Democratic Party doesn’t represent everything that I think, and neither does the Republican Party right now — at all. So, I find it too limiting,” he said.

But he doesn’t shy away from the political arena, supporting former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s bid for the White House in 2020, even joining him on the campaign trail in Iowa.

“That’s who I supported, and I’m going to vote. I felt that Pete, among two or three others — I won’t name them — but I thought that he had the best vision for how we move forward, and had the best energy,” he told the Daily Beast.

The endorsement comes as Cheney helps lead the investigation into the Jan. 6 riots in Washington D.C., where supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol as Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election.

Cheney has drawn intense support and condemnation for her criticism of Trump. Recent polling suggests the congresswoman is trailing her Trump-endorsed GOP primary challenger Harriet Hageman by 22 points.

And Cheney flaunting the Costner endorsement angered at least one of her Republican colleagues in the House.

“How did Kevin Costner go from Dancing with Wolves to slumming with RINOs?” tweeted Colorado GOP firebrand Lauren Boebert.