Wednesday, August 3, 2022 | 
Utah Football Utah Utes

Utah honors Ty Jordan, Aaron Lowe with ‘22%’ bumper on helmet

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
The Utah football program continues to honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe in a number of ways.

Utah honored Jordan and Lowe, who tragically died in 2020 and 2021, in a multitude of ways in 2021, including a “moment of loudness” to celebrate their lives before the fourth quarter at every home game, the Pac-12 championship and the Rose Bowl.

The program also retired the No. 22 jersey in their honor and set up memorial scholarship funds in their names.

Now, Utah is honoring the two players by including “22%” on its practice helmets.

The Utah football equipment Twitter account shared a photo of the addition, which is a “reminder of the promise made to get 22% better every day.”

Last year, Utah wore “22 Forever” helmets against Colorado to honor Jordan and Lowe.

