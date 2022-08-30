‘Knives Out 2’: When will the sequel(s) hit Netflix?

It’s been over a year since Netflix acquired the rights to two more “Knives Out” movies and fans are itching for their release.

Driving the news: Netflix officially bought the rights for two “Knives Out” sequels for $450 million back in March 2021, one of the largest acquisitions the streaming company has ever made, the Deseret News reported.



According to Tom’s Guide, filming for the first sequel took place in Summer 2021 in Greece, New York City and other locations before officially wrapping up in September 2021.

What they’re saying: According to Indie Wire, the exact date of the movie’s release is TBD. However, “Knives Out 2” — officially titled “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” — will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September before debuting on Netflix.



Writer Rian Johnson has talked about the plot of the coming movies, explaining that they’re not necessarily “sequels.”

“I’ve never really been interested in doing sequels, but this, the idea of doing more of these with Daniel as his character, is not sequels. It’s just what Agatha Christie did,” Johnson said, per Us Weekly.

“It’s just coming up with a whole new mystery, a whole new location, all new cast, whole new mechanics of the appeal of a mystery and everything. It’d be a blast,” continued Johnson.

Details: Though no official trailer has been released yet, Johnson did share a sneaky GIF on Twitter in February with the caption, “I GIF’d! Just a tiny glimpse of the next Benoit Blanc mystery, much MUCH much more to come…”

I GIF’d! Just a tiny glimpse of the next Benoit Blanc mystery, much MUCH much more to come… pic.twitter.com/NLpdKRWwIm — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 3, 2022