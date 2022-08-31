BYU’s defense must set tone for the season, beginning Saturday against USF

Is it too cruel to say the success of BYU’s season lies with the Cougars defense?

Probably not.

If BYU’s defense finds a way to force turnovers, pressure opposing QBs and legitimately stop the run and get off the field, it will be a significant assist to offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick and an offense that appears loaded.

The mission to make a defensive statement begins Saturday in Tampa when the Cougars are favored to beat the University of South Florida.

And the main point of interest is how Cougar defenders box in, chase, pressure and make an impact on Baylor transfer quarterback Gerry Bohanon.

It was Bohanon that looked poised as a statue behind Baylor’s big offensive line in Waco last season and led the eventual Big 12 champions to a comfortable 38-24 home victory over BYU.

BYU Football Fans, here's my keys to victory for this Saturday's game. pic.twitter.com/ZTTdskl6cI — Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) August 30, 2022

In that game, Bohanon didn’t have to do all the work because Baylor ran the ball effectively — 47 carries for 303 yards. He completed 18 of 28 passes for 231 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, a pick by BYU linebacker Payton Wilgar on the goal line.

But here’s the dirty stat. Using offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ effective protection and zone run schemes, Bohanon was not sacked at all. BYU had just two tackles for loss. It was a defensive failure facing a very good Baylor offense.

Bohanon has to feel far more pressure Saturday in the colors of the Bulls than he did in a Baylor uniform. The first thing BYU can do to put that pressure on would be to stop the run.

Can they do that?

It’s not only the question of the week, but for the season.

Just who are going to be BYU’s heroes on defense that get to Bohanon, apply pressure, get some sacks?

We can start with linebackers Ben Bywater, who was the leading tackler for the Cougars in the loss to Baylor, and Keenan Pili, who never played against Baylor. Bywater ended up being the leading tackler for the season for BYU’s defense.

Then you have to consider the other pressure plays that will come from interior tackle Gabe Summers, who can play DE, or DE Tyler Batty.

BYU is 25-7 vs teams currently in the AAC.



They are 11-4 vs teams who were AAC members at the time of the game. — CougarStats (@CougarStats) August 30, 2022

Summers, at 6-foot-2, 295 pounds, is sneaky strong with a great first step. He’s got very good feet and his technique has improved big time. His skill is penetration and eating up two blockers if possible.

Batty, 6-5, 245, is the closest thing BYU has to a sack artist. He has the speed, the motor and chase-down ability to make plays from the edge.

The often-injured Lorenzo Fauatea has had his BYU career interrupted time and again, but out of high school, he was one of the best defensive line recruits the Cougars signed next to Khyiris Tonga.

The darkhorse to surprise BYU fans is Fisher Jackson, a 6-5, 245-pound defensive end from South Jordan. He has the tools to be an effective pass rusher and has been impressive in fall camp.

Bohanon. Does he play untouched statue or does he feel some heat?

Defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki knows Bohanon can be effective, even in a completely different offense than he ran at Baylor.

.@WilgarPayton and @Tyler_Batty2 join @jaromjordan in the film room to talk about the start of the football season and their season opener against USF 🎥#BYUFOOTBALL | #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/c1koKGfhpJ — BYU Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) August 31, 2022

Tuiaki told reporters Tuesday that Bohanon is working with completely different schemes than at Baylor.

“But the quarterback? We have watched Baylor film to see his talent, his athleticism and just what he can do. This game the schemes are gonna fit into a little bit more of what South Florida does, but we will be looking at what he’s done athletically.”

When Bohanon came to South Florida from Baylor last spring, he immediately made a leadership impact with the squad, according to USF head coach Jeff Scott. In his first 10 practices with the Bulls, he completed 80% of his passes and had a completion rate 13 percentage points higher than any other QB, including last year’s starter Timmy McClain.

BYU TV Cougars on the air

No. 25 BYU (0-0)



at South Florida (0-0)



Saturday, 2 p.m. MDT



Raymond James Stadium



Tampa, Florida



TV: ESPNU



Radio: KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM







The day Scott named Bohanon the starter, McClain hit the transfer portal.

“He’s definitely accurate,” said BYU linebacker Pepe Tanuvasa. “He’s a great quarterback as we saw last year, a great runner, so it’s gonna be an awesome challenge to go up against him.”

With BYU’s schedule, ranked 13th toughest in the country, all of the enthusiasm about the improved acumen of Tuiaki’s defense will be sorely tested.

It all starts on the East Coast in what will surely be a muggy, humid afternoon on the home field of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against USF.

The Bulls return every meaningful starter on offense but McClain and a tight end.

We’ll find out real fast if USF’s protections and run game are anything close to what Bohanon enjoyed at Baylor.

Tuiaki and company have their work cut out for them.

The whole season might just be banking on it.