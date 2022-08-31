You can get $3 movie tickets. Here’s what to know

Movie theaters across the nation — including Megaplex Theatres in Utah — are going all out for National Cinema Day.

Megaplex Theatres offering $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day

Megaplex Theatres is offering $3 movie tickets all day long on Sept. 3.

“We’re thrilled to offer this exceptional one-day promotion to give our guests the chance to see the biggest movies, including some special return engagement blockbusters, on every Megaplex screen for every show time at an amazing price this Saturday,” Blake Andersen, president of LHM Megaplex Theatres, said in a news release shared with the Deseret News.

The deal — which major chains like AMC and Regal Cinemas are also upholding — comes during a “quiet spell” at theaters, CNBC reported. Labor Day weekend is typically one of the slowest weekends in theaters, and there are no major new film releases around this time.

In fact, the only big release Labor Day weekend is an extended version of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” according to Business Insider.

If theaters find success on Saturday, the $3 ticket promotion could become a yearly event, per CNBC.

“While some other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, the initiative is the first of its kind on such a large scale in the U.S,” The Associated Press reported.

How to get $3 movie tickets on Sept. 3

Customers can buy $3 movie tickets via the Megaplex Theatres website, the Megaplex mobile app, third-party ticketing partners, or at any Megaplex Theatres location, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. Tickets purchased qualify for MyMegaRewards loyalty points.

What movies are playing in theaters right now?

According to the Megaplex Theatres main website, the following movies are currently playing in theaters (Note: Not all movies play at all locations, so be sure to double-check with a specific location):



Some Megaplex Theatres — like the Legacy Crossing location in Centerville and the Geneva location in Vineyard — are also showing older films like “Jaws” and “The Blob” on Saturday.

