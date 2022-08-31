Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | 
Movies U.S. & World Utah

You can get $3 movie tickets. Here’s what to know

The deal comes during one of the slowest weekends of the year for movie theaters

By  Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
SHARE You can get $3 movie tickets. Here’s what to know
Jorge Robles, right, buys popcorn from employee Celia Santiago at the Megaplex Theatres at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Jorge Robles, right, buys popcorn from employee Celia Santiago at the Megaplex Theatres at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Movie theaters across the nation —&nbsp;including Megaplex Theatres —are offering $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Movie theaters across the nation — including Megaplex Theatres in Utah — are going all out for National Cinema Day.

Megaplex Theatres offering $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day

Megaplex Theatres is offering $3 movie tickets all day long on Sept. 3.

“We’re thrilled to offer this exceptional one-day promotion to give our guests the chance to see the biggest movies, including some special return engagement blockbusters, on every Megaplex screen for every show time at an amazing price this Saturday,” Blake Andersen, president of LHM Megaplex Theatres, said in a news release shared with the Deseret News.

The deal — which major chains like AMC and Regal Cinemas are also upholding — comes during a “quiet spell” at theaters, CNBC reported. Labor Day weekend is typically one of the slowest weekends in theaters, and there are no major new film releases around this time.

In fact, the only big release Labor Day weekend is an extended version of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” according to Business Insider.

If theaters find success on Saturday, the $3 ticket promotion could become a yearly event, per CNBC.

“While some other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, the initiative is the first of its kind on such a large scale in the U.S,” The Associated Press reported.

How to get $3 movie tickets on Sept. 3

Customers can buy $3 movie tickets via the Megaplex Theatres website, the Megaplex mobile app, third-party ticketing partners, or at any Megaplex Theatres location, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. Tickets purchased qualify for MyMegaRewards loyalty points.

Related

What movies are playing in theaters right now?

According to the Megaplex Theatres main website, the following movies are currently playing in theaters (Note: Not all movies play at all locations, so be sure to double-check with a specific location):

  • “A Love Song” (PG).
  • “Beast” (R).
  • “This is Not a Safe Space” (R).
  • “Breaking” (PG-13).
  • Bullet Train” (R).
  • “DC League of Super-Pets” (PG).
  • “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” (PG-13).
  • “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 40th Anniversary” (PG).
  • “Elvis” (PG-13).
  • “Emily the Criminal” (R).
  • “Fall” (PG-13).
  • Jurassic World: Dominion” (PG-13).
  • “Mack and Rita” (PG-13).
  • “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (PG).
  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (PG).
  • Nope” (R).
  • “Only Yesterday” (PG).
  • “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13).
  • “Sosefina” (R).
  • “Spin Me Round” (R).
  • “The Invitation” (R).
  • “Thor: Love and Thunder” (PG-13).
  • “Three Thousand Years of Longing” (R).
  • Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13).
  • Where the Crawdads Sing” (PG-13).

Some Megaplex Theatres — like the Legacy Crossing location in Centerville and the Geneva location in Vineyard — are also showing older films like “Jaws” and “The Blob” on Saturday.

Next Up In Entertainment
Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ series is finally here. But what the heck is a harfoot?
Dolly Parton launches new pet apparel brand ‘Doggy Parton’
28 of the best J.R.R. Tolkien quotes
The internet wants to cancel Sydney Sweeney for this
Megan Thee Stallion is allegedly a part of the Marvel universe now
Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, has never dated a woman over 25: here’s why it matters