Editor’s note: Every week during the 2022 high school football season, Red and Blue Recruits will report on significant performances or storylines in Utah high school football recruiting.

BYU commit Ryder Burton is making a habit of throwing game-winning touchdown passes to his tight end.

The Springville High quarterback threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Walker Deede with 19 seconds remaining to lift the Red Devils to an 18-17 win over Bountiful last Friday, one of the highlights last week from BYU, Utah and Utah State commits in the 2023 recruiting class.

Burton also connected on TD passes of 5 and 9 yards before hitting Deede for the game-winning score to help Springville stay unbeaten.

Burton had 236 passing yards to go with the three scores, while also throwing an interception, according to Max Preps.

Here’s a look at how other commits to Utah, BYU and Utah State fared during last week’s play.

BYU commit performances from the past week

2023 commits



Owen Borg, LB, Corner Canyon: W, 38-28 over Bingham. No stats recorded.

W, 38-28 over Bingham. No stats recorded. Jackson Bowers, TE, Mountain View (Arizona): Mountain View opens its season this Friday at Helix.

Mountain View opens its season this Friday at Helix. Landon Chambers, RB, Fossil Ridge (Texas): W, 37-21 over Flower Mound. Chambers had 26 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s season opener. He also had four receptions for 45 yards.

W, 37-21 over Flower Mound. Chambers had 26 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s season opener. He also had four receptions for 45 yards. Saimone Davis, TE, Colleyville Heritage (Texas) : W, 61-5 over Nimitz. Davis had two catches for 18 yards in his team’s season opener, per Max Preps.

: W, 61-5 over Nimitz. Davis had two catches for 18 yards in his team’s season opener, per Max Preps. Matthew Fredrick, TE, East: W, 43-10 over Fremont. Fredrick caught two passes for 17 yards.

W, 43-10 over Fremont. Fredrick caught two passes for 17 yards. Miles Hall, ATH, Skyline: W, 35-17 over Post Falls, Idaho. Hall caught an 83-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, his fifth touchdown in the first three weeks of the season. He finished with five catches for a season-high 169 yards. On defense, he had 20 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass deflection, per Max Preps.

Week 3 highlights

5 rec / 169 yds / 1 TD / 85 yd TD

21 tackles / 1 force fumble / 1 pass deflection pic.twitter.com/SeMbYls0XH — Miles Hall (@MilesHall004) August 28, 2022

Pokaiaua Haunga, ATH, Timpview: W, 49-14 over Crimson Cliffs. No stats recorded.

W, 49-14 over Crimson Cliffs. No stats recorded. Andrew Heining, DL, Glenpool (Oklahoma): No score was reported for Glenpool’s season-opening game against Edison.

No score was reported for Glenpool’s season-opening game against Edison. Josiah Phillips, WR, Sierra Canyon (California): L, 38-21 to Oaks Christian. Phillips had five catches for 73 yards in the loss, per Max Preps.

L, 38-21 to Oaks Christian. Phillips had five catches for 73 yards in the loss, per Max Preps. Leo Pulalasi, ATH, Lakes (Washington): Lakes opens its season this Friday against Kentwood.

Lakes opens its season this Friday against Kentwood. Stanley Raass. DL, Kahuku (Hawaii): Kahuku did not play last week.

Kahuku did not play last week. Pierson Watson, LB, Coconino (Arizona): Coconino opens its season Sept. 9 against Blue Ridge.

2024 commits



Utah commit performances from the past week

2023 commits

Mateaki Helu, RB, Stansbury: Helu scored five touchdowns — four rushing, one receiving — in Stanbury’s thrilling 68-42 victory over Skyline, Idaho.

Helu scored on runs of 2, 2, 54 and 12 yards and finished the game with 18 carries for 174 yards, a 9.6 per-carry average.

He also scored on a 50-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter, when the teams combined for 56 points.

Through three games this season, Helu has rushed for 466 yards and eight touchdowns, per the Deseret News database.



CJ Blocker, CB, New Caney (Texas): W, 49-14 over Montgomery. Blocker had two tackles and an interception in New Caney’s season opener, per Max Preps.

W, 49-14 over Montgomery. Blocker had two tackles and an interception in New Caney’s season opener, per Max Preps. Kainoa Carvalho, WR, Kahuku (Hawaii): Kahuku did not play last week.

Kahuku did not play last week. Owen Chambliss, LB, Centennial (California): W, 42-7 over Cathedral Catholic. Chambliss had four tackles, per Max Preps.

W, 42-7 over Cathedral Catholic. Chambliss had four tackles, per Max Preps. Brock Fonoimoana, S, Kahuku (Hawaii): Kahuku did not play last week.

Kahuku did not play last week. Randon Fontenette, S, Brazosport (Texas): L, 39-20 to Sealy. Fontenette, who played on both sides of the ball, completed 5 of 18 passes for 53 yards and an interception while adding 15 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns on offense; he had six tackles on defense, per Max Preps.

Minor set back major come back💯 let’s bounce back gang @MikeWestPPR pic.twitter.com/bS6hfJElBd — randon fontenette (@randonfontenet3) August 27, 2022

Johnathan Hall, LB, Katy (Texas): W, 49-16 over Clear Springs. No stats recorded.

W, 49-16 over Clear Springs. No stats recorded. Mack Howard, QB, Oxford (Mississippi): L, 45-14 to Brandon. Howard completed 12 of 20 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown and one interception before leaving in the third quarter with a shoulder injury, per The Oxford Eagle.

L, 45-14 to Brandon. Howard completed 12 of 20 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown and one interception before leaving in the third quarter with a shoulder injury, per The Oxford Eagle. Jo’Laison Landry, DL, C.E. King (Texas): W, 63-7 over Crosby. Landry had four tackles, a sack for a 6-yard loss and two tackles for loss in C.E. King’s season opener, per Max Preps.

W, 63-7 over Crosby. Landry had four tackles, a sack for a 6-yard loss and two tackles for loss in C.E. King’s season opener, per Max Preps. Michael Mitchell, RB, Middleburg (Florida): L, 24-7 to Hawthorne. Mitchell had seven for carries for 41 yards and added three receptions 65 yards in Middleburg’s opener, per Max Preps.

L, 24-7 to Hawthorne. Mitchell had seven for carries for 41 yards and added three receptions 65 yards in Middleburg’s opener, per Max Preps. Dijon Stanley, RB, Granada Hills (California): W, 20-12 over Westchester. Did not play but is expected back this week, according to the Los Angeles Times.

W, 20-12 over Westchester. Did not play but is expected back this week, according to the Los Angeles Times. Carlos Wilson, ATH, Inderkum (California): L, 26-20 to Grant. Wilson had four receptions for 56 yards, while adding two tackles defensively, per Max Preps.

2024 commit



Kobe Boykin, ATH, Orange (California): L, 24-12 to Villa Park. Boykin had 10 carries for 27 yards and four receptions for 7 yards, per Max Preps.

Utah State commit performances from the past week

2023 commits

Jaydon Bailey, RB, Steele (Texas): Bailey ran for 201 yards and three touchdowns in helping lift Steele past Brennan 35-34 in the season opener for both schools.

Bailey averaged 9.1 yards per carry on 22 carries.

He scored on an 83-yard run in the first quarter, his second touchdown of the game.

⚔️ Touchdown @Football_Steele ⚔️



An 83 yard explosion through a huge hole by Jaydon Bailey who outraces the SA Brennan defense to paydirt for his second score of this opening quarter.



Cibolo Steele 14

SA Brennan 0

3:36 | 1st#TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/l6o6XOYU6D — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) August 28, 2022