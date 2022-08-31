These 48 Utah ties are on NFL rosters

On Tuesday, 26 NFL players with Utah ties were cut as teams were forced to trim down to their initial 53-man active rosters.

That left 46 Utah ties who made it on those initial 53-man rosters.

Then on Wednesday morning, two of those players cut — Javelin Guidry and Jay Tufele — were claimed off waivers and headed to other teams, bringing that total up to 48.

Another way for players to get back on a roster? Teams can start signing players to their practice squads starting Wednesday.

For now, here’s a look at how Utah is represented on NFL active rosters the morning after the NFL’s big day of roster cuts.

Of those 48, 15 come from the University of Utah, followed by 12 from BYU, eight from Utah State, three from Weber State and two from Southern Utah. Twenty-two of those Utah ties attended a Utah high school.

How does Utah’s representation on initial 53-man rosters compare to previous years?

The 48 Utah ties on active rosters at this point is down from last year, when 53 made the initial cut.

Part of the reason that number went down was because of a smaller number of rookies making it on a 53-man roster.

There were three Utah ties drafted this year — Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville), BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (Atlanta) and Southern Utah offensive tackle Braxton Jones (Chicago) — and all three, not surprisingly, made it through cutdowns.

One undrafted rookie from Utah — former East High, Snow College and Utah State running back Jaylen Warren — made it through cuts as well, with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 2022 season represents the first time that the number of Utah ties on initial 53-man rosters went down in the past five years. In 2020, that number was 49, and was preceded by 45 in 2019 and 38 in 2018.

There are also three Utah ties currently on injured reserve with their respective teams: former Utah wide receiver Tim Patrick (with Denver Broncos), former Utah State linebacker Kyler Fackrell (Las Vegas Raiders) and former BYU tight end Matt Bushman (Kansas City Chiefs), who went on IR on Wednesday.

Former Utah State and Jordan High offensive lineman Tyler Larsen is also currently on the Washington Commanders’ reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Utah ties on initial 53-man NFL rosters in 2022

Here’s a breakdown of the 48 Utah ties on NFL active rosters right now:

BYU players on NFL active rosters Player Pos. NFL team Utah high school Tyler Allgeier RB Atlanta Falcons N/A Brady Christensen OT Carolina Panthers Bountiful Michael Davis CB Los Angeles Chargers N/A Taysom Hill TE New Orleans Saints N/A Dax Milne WR Washington Commanders Bingham Daniel Sorensen S New Orleans Saints N/A Sione Takitaki LB Cleveland Browns N/A Khyiris Tonga DT Chicago Bears Granger Kyle Van Noy LB Los Angeles Chargers N/A Fred Warner LB San Francisco 49ers N/A Jamaal Williams RB Detroit Lions N/A Zach Wilson QB New York Jets Corner Canyon

Utah players on NFL active rosters Player Pos. NFL team Utah high school Utah junior college Cody Barton LB Seattle Seahawks Brighton N/A Jackson Barton OT Las Vegas Raiders Brighton N/A Julian Blackmon FS Indianapolis Colts Layton N/A Garett Bolles OT Denver Broncos Westlake Snow Terrell Burgess S Los Angeles Rams N/A N/A Leki Fotu DT Arizona Cardinals Herriman N/A Matt Gay K Los Angeles Rams Orem N/A Javelin Guidry DB Arizona Cardinals N/A N/A Tyler Huntley QB Baltimore Ravens N/A N/A Jaylon Johnson CB Chicago Bears N/A N/A Devin Lloyd LB Jacksonville Jaguars N/A N/A Zack Moss RB Buffalo Bills N/A N/A Eric Rowe S Miami Dolphins N/A N/A Marcus Williams FS Baltimore Ravens N/A N/A Mitch Wishnowsky P San Francisco 49ers N/A N/A

Utah State players on NFL active rosters Player Pos. NFL team Utah high school Utah junior college Jalen Davis CB Cincinnati Bengals N/A N/A Tipa Galeai LB Green Bay Packers N/A N/A Dallin Leavitt S Green Bay Packers N/A N/A Jordan Love QB Green Bay Packers N/A N/A Patrick Scales LS Chicago Bears Weber N/A Nick Vigil LB Arizona Cardinals Fremont N/A Bobby Wagner MLB Los Angeles Rams N/A N/A Jaylen Warren RB Pittsburgh Steelers East Snow

Other Utah college players on NFL active rosters Player Pos. NFL team College Utah high school Braxton Jones OT Chicago Bears Southern Utah Murray Miles Killebrew S Pittsburgh Steelers Southern Utah N/A Taron Johnson CB Buffalo Bills Weber State N/A Sua Opeta OG Philadelphia Eagles Weber State Stansbury Jonah Williams DE Los Angeles Rams Weber State N/A