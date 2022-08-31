These 48 Utah ties are on NFL rosters

On Tuesday, 26 NFL players with Utah ties were cut as teams were forced to trim down to their initial 53-man active rosters.
That left 46 Utah ties who made it on those initial 53-man rosters.
Then on Wednesday morning, two of those players cut — Javelin Guidry and Jay Tufele — were claimed off waivers and headed to other teams, bringing that total up to 48.
Another way for players to get back on a roster? Teams can start signing players to their practice squads starting Wednesday.
For now, here’s a look at how Utah is represented on NFL active rosters the morning after the NFL’s big day of roster cuts.
Of those 48, 15 come from the University of Utah, followed by 12 from BYU, eight from Utah State, three from Weber State and two from Southern Utah. Twenty-two of those Utah ties attended a Utah high school.
How does Utah’s representation on initial 53-man rosters compare to previous years?
The 48 Utah ties on active rosters at this point is down from last year, when 53 made the initial cut.
Part of the reason that number went down was because of a smaller number of rookies making it on a 53-man roster.
There were three Utah ties drafted this year — Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville), BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (Atlanta) and Southern Utah offensive tackle Braxton Jones (Chicago) — and all three, not surprisingly, made it through cutdowns.
One undrafted rookie from Utah — former East High, Snow College and Utah State running back Jaylen Warren — made it through cuts as well, with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The 2022 season represents the first time that the number of Utah ties on initial 53-man rosters went down in the past five years. In 2020, that number was 49, and was preceded by 45 in 2019 and 38 in 2018.
There are also three Utah ties currently on injured reserve with their respective teams: former Utah wide receiver Tim Patrick (with Denver Broncos), former Utah State linebacker Kyler Fackrell (Las Vegas Raiders) and former BYU tight end Matt Bushman (Kansas City Chiefs), who went on IR on Wednesday.
Former Utah State and Jordan High offensive lineman Tyler Larsen is also currently on the Washington Commanders’ reserve/physically unable to perform list.
Utah ties on initial 53-man NFL rosters in 2022
Here’s a breakdown of the 48 Utah ties on NFL active rosters right now:
|Player
|Pos.
|NFL team
|Utah high school
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|Atlanta Falcons
|N/A
|Brady Christensen
|OT
|Carolina Panthers
|Bountiful
|Michael Davis
|CB
|Los Angeles Chargers
|N/A
|Taysom Hill
|TE
|New Orleans Saints
|N/A
|Dax Milne
|WR
|Washington Commanders
|Bingham
|Daniel Sorensen
|S
|New Orleans Saints
|N/A
|Sione Takitaki
|LB
|Cleveland Browns
|N/A
|Khyiris Tonga
|DT
|Chicago Bears
|Granger
|Kyle Van Noy
|LB
|Los Angeles Chargers
|N/A
|Fred Warner
|LB
|San Francisco 49ers
|N/A
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|Detroit Lions
|N/A
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|New York Jets
|Corner Canyon
|Player
|Pos.
|NFL team
|Utah high school
|Utah junior college
|Cody Barton
|LB
|Seattle Seahawks
|Brighton
|N/A
|Jackson Barton
|OT
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Brighton
|N/A
|Julian Blackmon
|FS
|Indianapolis Colts
|Layton
|N/A
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Denver Broncos
|Westlake
|Snow
|Terrell Burgess
|S
|Los Angeles Rams
|N/A
|N/A
|Leki Fotu
|DT
|Arizona Cardinals
|Herriman
|N/A
|Matt Gay
|K
|Los Angeles Rams
|Orem
|N/A
|Javelin Guidry
|DB
|Arizona Cardinals
|N/A
|N/A
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|Baltimore Ravens
|N/A
|N/A
|Jaylon Johnson
|CB
|Chicago Bears
|N/A
|N/A
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|N/A
|N/A
|Zack Moss
|RB
|Buffalo Bills
|N/A
|N/A
|Eric Rowe
|S
|Miami Dolphins
|N/A
|N/A
|Marcus Williams
|FS
|Baltimore Ravens
|N/A
|N/A
|Mitch Wishnowsky
|P
|San Francisco 49ers
|N/A
|N/A
|Player
|Pos.
|NFL team
|Utah high school
|Utah junior college
|Jalen Davis
|CB
|Cincinnati Bengals
|N/A
|N/A
|Tipa Galeai
|LB
|Green Bay Packers
|N/A
|N/A
|Dallin Leavitt
|S
|Green Bay Packers
|N/A
|N/A
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Green Bay Packers
|N/A
|N/A
|Patrick Scales
|LS
|Chicago Bears
|Weber
|N/A
|Nick Vigil
|LB
|Arizona Cardinals
|Fremont
|N/A
|Bobby Wagner
|MLB
|Los Angeles Rams
|N/A
|N/A
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|East
|Snow
|Player
|Pos.
|NFL team
|College
|Utah high school
|Braxton Jones
|OT
|Chicago Bears
|Southern Utah
|Murray
|Miles Killebrew
|S
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Southern Utah
|N/A
|Taron Johnson
|CB
|Buffalo Bills
|Weber State
|N/A
|Sua Opeta
|OG
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Weber State
|Stansbury
|Jonah Williams
|DE
|Los Angeles Rams
|Weber State
|N/A
|Player
|Pos.
|NFL team
|Utah high school
|Kaden Elliss
|LB
|New Orleans Saints
|Judge Memorial
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|Dallas Cowboys
|Brighton
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Orem
|Andre James
|C
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Herriman
|Bryan Mone
|DT
|Seattle Seahawks
|Highland
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|Dallas Cowboys
|Bingham
|Penei Sewell
|OT
|Detroit Lions
|Desert Hills
|Jay Tufele
|DT
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Bingham