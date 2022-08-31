Wingstop is selling chicken sandwiches now

Wingstop restaurants are diving into the chicken sandwich craze that took over the U.S. in 2019 as Popeyes and Chick-fil-A went head to head.

On Tuesday, the wings restaurant announced that it was launching its own signature sandwich nationwide, and giving consumers more choices, according to a press release.

The chicken sandwich, which comes with a buttery toasted bun and pickles, will be available in 12 different flavors, per The Takeout. (They recommend ranch on the side.)



Lemon Pepper.

Hickory Smoked BBQ.

Mild.

Louisiana Rub.

Hawaiian.

Garlic Parmesan.

Spicy Korean Q.

Original Hot.

Cajun.

Mango Habanero.

Atomic.

Plain.

This new offering will cost $5.49 on its own and $7.99 with a side of cut fries and a drink.

Since they chain is late to the chicken sandwich game, it has the perfect promotion to help consumers switch to Wingstop as their go-to.

Wingstop knows how hard breakups are, which is why they’re offering the first 100,000 fans to pen a letter and make the split official for a free chicken sandwich.

“The nationwide launch of the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is an opportunity to bring new guests to the brand by proving our position as The Flavor Experts, and reward our existing fanbase by putting menu innovation on center stage,” said Stacy Peterson, the chief revenue and technology officer.

Which fast-food restaurant has the best chicken sandwich?

Thrillist’s Fasties Awards in 2022 had five chicken sandwiches picked out as the best —Bojangles, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, KFC and Popeyes.

Burger King’s Ch’King was deemed the best. This sandwich also made a late entry into the game in 2021, but, according to Thrillist, the fast-food restaurant spent “extra time perfecting it.”

Raising Cane’s, Church’s Chicken, Jollibee, Sonic Drive-In, Jack in the Box, McDonald’s, Culver’s, Arby’s, Checkers/Rally’s and Wendy’s were also included in the list of chicken sandwiches considered by the awards.