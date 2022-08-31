Britain Covey is signing to the Eagles practice squad

One day after Britain Covey was among the hundreds of NFL players waived during the NFL’s big round of roster cuts, there’s news the former University of Utah wide receiver and return specialist is staying with the Philadelphia Eagles.

NBC Philadelphia’s John Clark first reported Wednesday that Covey, who was waived by the Eagles after joining the team as an undrafted free-agent rookie, will sign to Philadelphia’s practice squad. The team made the official announcement later.

It’s little surprise, given that Covey, a Utah native and Timpview High standout, earned praise both from inside the Eagles organization and from the Philadelphia media during portions of training camp.

Covey’s abilities as a return specialist, in particular, stood out.

“He’s really quick and he catches the ball well. He’s got (a) great feel of what to do out there, and he’s smart. He knows all the positions. He’s had a good camp,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said of Covey early on in training camp.

A further wrinkle into what may happen with Covey in Philadelphia came when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday midday that the Eagles are trading wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings.

That move would open up a spot on the active roster, a spot Covey could potentially occupy.

Trade: Eagles are sending WR Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 7th-round pick and a 2024 conditional 4th-round pick that would deescalate to a 5th-round pick if certain statistical marks are not met, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2022

Covey, who dealt with a thumb injury at one point during camp, got some work in on returns during the Eagles’ three preseason games. He returned four kickoffs, averaging 23 yards per return, and returned four punts, averaging 6.25 yards per return, with a long of 13.

He also had two receptions for 11 yards.

Covey told the Deseret News’ Jeff Call at the outset of training camp that it was important to him to show his versatility — that he’s an NFL-caliber receiver, and not only a return specialist.

“It’s important because maybe 15 years ago you could, but you’ll never make the team as just a return man these days. You’ve got to be a receiver first, a return man second. That’s why I was excited to do OTAs, knowing we wouldn’t do very much special teams. I did really well,” he told Call.

“... I’ve always prided myself on my knowledge of the game. I knew every position so I jumped in there. Whether it’s inside receiver or outside receiver, it doesn’t matter.”

With the NFL’s 53-man roster cut deadline in the rearview mirror and several teams already making waiver claims for those who were cut, there will be plenty of information in the coming days regarding NFL transactions, from active roster signings to additional practice squad news.