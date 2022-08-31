Former Utes star Andre Miller has a new coaching job, and it has ties to the NBA

Andre Miller was a legend in his time at the University of Utah, helping the program reach the national championship game in 1998 and helping build the Utes brand on the basketball court.

He followed that with a successful 17-year NBA career that included the point guard playing for several NBA franchises.

Now, though, Miller has a new challenge: G League head coach.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the Denver Nuggets are finalizing a deal to make Miller the head coach of their affiliate G League team, the Grand Rapids Gold.

The Denver Nuggets are finalizing a deal to hire Andre Miller as the new coach of the G League Grand Rapids Gold, sources tell ESPN. Miller played six seasons for Denver during his NBA playing career. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2022

Miller is familiar with the Nuggets, having played six seasons for the franchise.

Miller is replacing Jason Terry as the Gold’s head coach, Wojnarowski reported. Terry left to become an assistant with the Utah Jazz.

It’s not Miller’s first venture into coaching. In 2020, he was hired to coach the post-graduate program at Balboa School, a private school in Escondido, California.