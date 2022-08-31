Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | 
Utah Basketball Sports Utah Jazz

Former Utes star Andre Miller has a new coaching job, and it has ties to the NBA

Miller will reportedly take over as head coach of the G League’s Grand Rapids Gold, an affiliate member of the Denver Nuggets

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Former Utes star Andre Miller has a new coaching job, and it has ties to the NBA
Zac Dalton and Andre Miller and other members of the 1998 NCAA finals Utah basketball team sign autographs for fans before the Utes game against the California Golden Bears at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.

Zac Dalton and Andre Miller and other members of the University of Utah’s 1998 NCAA finals basketball team sign autographs for fans before the Utes’ game against the California Golden Bears at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Andre Miller was a legend in his time at the University of Utah, helping the program reach the national championship game in 1998 and helping build the Utes brand on the basketball court.

He followed that with a successful 17-year NBA career that included the point guard playing for several NBA franchises. 

Now, though, Miller has a new challenge: G League head coach.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the Denver Nuggets are finalizing a deal to make Miller the head coach of their affiliate G League team, the Grand Rapids Gold.

Miller is familiar with the Nuggets, having played six seasons for the franchise.

Miller is replacing Jason Terry as the Gold’s head coach, Wojnarowski reported. Terry left to become an assistant with the Utah Jazz.

It’s not Miller’s first venture into coaching. In 2020, he was hired to coach the post-graduate program at Balboa School, a private school in Escondido, California.

Next Up In Sports
Naomi Osaka falls to Danielle Collins in U.S. Open first round
2022 Parry’s Power Guide: Predicting Week 4 of the high school football season
Forgive this former Gators star if Utes’ opener seems a bit surreal
BYU’s defense must set tone vs. South Florida — and all season long
Britain Covey is signing to the Eagles practice squad
A look at every Utah tie on an NFL roster right now