Thursday, August 4, 2022 | 
NFL Sports BYU Cougars

Why Zach Wilson’s backup, Joe Flacco, is talking about starting

‘Joe Flacco is a starting quarterback in this league,’ said Jets coach Robert Saleh this week

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson talks with Joe Flacco and Chris Streveler during training camp on July 28, 2022.

Does Zach Wilson have competition for the New York Jets’ starting quarterback spot? In an interview this week, his backup, veteran Joe Flacco, said he still has the skills to be a starter in the NFL.

“I do believe I am still good enough to be a starting quarterback. That’s what still drives me to work hard and be the best I can,” Flacco told The New York Post.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh agreed with this assessment, telling the Post that Flacco “is really, really talented.”

“He could start in this league, I believe that,” Saleh said. “Sometimes this league has a tendency to pigeonhole people or put labels on people, and then their opportunities get limited, but Joe Flacco is a starting quarterback in this league.”

Flacco, who is best known for his 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, last started a game during his time with the Denver Broncos in 2019. He joined the Jets in March on a one-year deal.

“He has played in 193 NFL games, including playoffs, starting 191 and has a 108-83 career record, including a 10-5 postseason record,” The New York Post reported.

Although Flacco (and his coach) believes he has a lot of gas left in the tank, the 37-year-old did say that his focus right now is on mentoring Wilson as he navigates his second year in the league.

Mentoring Wilson “is my role, and I embrace it,” Flacco told the Post. “It keeps you engaged, keeps you part of the team. I’m not just willing to do it, but excited to do it.”

During his training camp press conferences, Wilson has praised Flacco and talked about the fun they’re having together. They play ping-pong together when they have time away from the field.

