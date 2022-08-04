Facebook Twitter
Thursday, August 4, 2022 
Utah Utes Sports Utah Football

Utah will usher in new Utes sports year with fan event at Rice-Eccles Stadium

By  Jeff Call Jeff Call
Utah Utes fans cheer during the Pac-12 championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Going into the much-anticipated 2022-23 sports season, Utah athletics is inviting fans to a special event.

The school is hosting “A Night at Rice-Eccles Stadium” on Aug. 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. to recognize and celebrate all 20 of the Utes’ programs on the field and in the Ken Garff Red Zone at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Admission is free.

Coaches and athletes representing all Utes sports teams will address the crowd in interviews with Bill Riley, the “Voice of the Utes.” 

Also, fans will be able to buy game-worn gear, take tours of the locker room and have the opportunity to take photos with various Utes backgrounds. Highlight videos of the 2021-22 sports year will be shown as well.  

Parking is free in the west lot of Rice-Eccles Stadium. Fans can enter the stadium through Gates A and B on the southwest corner of the stadium.

