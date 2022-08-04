Facebook Twitter
Thursday, August 4, 2022 
BYU women’s basketball signs transfer guard from Arizona State

Gabby Bosquez commits to the Cougars after spending the last two seasons playing for the Sun Devils

By  Jeff Call Jeff Call
BYU Photo

During the offseason, the BYU women’s basketball team lost two of the best guards in program history.

Paisley Harding graduated while Shaylee Gonzales entered the transfer portal and ended up at the University of Texas.

As such, first-year coach Amber Whiting is shoring up depth at that position, and announced Wednesday that Arizona State transfer guard Gabby Bosquez has signed with the Cougars and will be eligible for the 2022-23 season. 

“I am so excited to have Gabby here and on board with us,” Whiting said in a statement. “She gives us another playmaker and has Power Five experience. She is a great kid with a team mindset. Gabby fits our culture and is already inserting herself perfectly.” 

The 5-foot-7 guard played the past two seasons at Arizona State, where she played in 44 games, averaging 13.4 minutes and 3.0 points per game.

Bosquez scored a career-high nine points in 16 minutes at Washington. 

Before her time with the Sun Devils, the Kyle, Texas, native played for one season at Blinn College, where she scored in double-figures 21 times and averaged 11.9 points per game. As a freshman, Bosquez played at St. Edward’s. 

