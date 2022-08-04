Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Here’s where you can get free cookies

Who doesn’t love chocolate chip cookies? Here are all the best deals and freebies to help satisfy your sweet tooth on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

Deux: This vegan, gluten-free gourmet edible cookie dough is truly a dessert to be reckoned with. Featured on “Shark Tank,” you can bake the delicious dough into warm, fresh cookies or eat it straight out of the jar without any salmonella in sight! Get 20% off all online orders with promo code COOKIES20, per CNET.

Insomnia Cookies: Night owls, this one’s for you. Insomnia Cookies gets its name from its late business hours, delivering cookies to desperate dessert-lovers all the way until 3 a.m. From Aug. 4-7, all customers will receive a free chocolate chunk cookie with any in-store or delivery purchase, per Delish.

Lenny & Larry’s: If you’re looking for a cookie that offers more than a sugar rush, Lenny & Larry’s has you covered. The company is offering 25% off certain flavors of its fiber-packed, plant-based “complete cookie.” Enjoy flavors like double chocolate, white chocolaty macadamia and peanut butter chocolate chip, per CNET.

Potbelly: If you’re not a Potbelly Perks member, hurry and sign up now if you like free cookies. All perks members will receive any cookie free with the purchase of an entree (any sandwich, whole salad or bowl of soup), per Today.com.

Levain Bakery: While this award-winning cookie shop is only located in New York, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out on a good deal! All customers that order through Levain’s website will receive free shipping on all orders of eight- and 12-packs of cookies with the code COOKIEDAY22, per The Kitchn.

Mrs. Fields: An oldie, but a goodie. With the code CHIP, customers can get a taste of classic Mrs. Fields cookies with 20% off select gifts through the company’s site, per Delish.