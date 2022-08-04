Utah Jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen just got a new (part-time) gig

Utah Jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen has been named the head coach of the 2022 USA Basketball AmeriCup team.

USA Basketball announced the news Thursday, also naming Jensen’s assistants, Capital City Go-Go coach Mike Williams and Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski.

Jensen has previous experience with Team USA, having been a court coach at the 2018 USA Men’s National Team minicamp ahead of the 2018 FIBA World Cup.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to coach the 2022 USA AmeriCup Team and look forward to working with Mike and Steve as well as a talented group of players,” Jensen said in a statement released by USA Basketball. “I always enjoy my time with USA Basketball and am excited to be selected for my first head coaching assignment.”

Before joining the Jazz coaching staff in 2013, Jensen was the 2013 D-League Coach of the Year for the Canton Charge, coached collegiately for four seasons at Saint Louis University after a seven-year professional playing career and a standout collegiate run at the University of Utah.

Jensen is among the Jazz assistant coaches that will be retained by new Jazz head coach Will Hardy for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The 2022 USA Basketball AmeriCup Team is set to compete at the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup in September.