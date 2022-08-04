Facebook Twitter
Thursday, August 4, 2022 | 
Former BYU forward Zac Seljaas signs with German pro team

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Brigham Young Cougars guard Zac Seljaas, wearing white, gets into his defensive position

Brigham Young Cougars guard Zac Seljaas (2) gets into his defensive position during the BYU and Saint Mary’s WCC semifinal game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News

A former BYU basketball player is on the move to Germany.

Forward Zac Seljaas has signed a contract with German professional basketball team Tigers Tübingen, the club announced.

Tigers Tübingen, located in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, plays in the ProA league, which is the second tier of professional basketball in the country.

In four seasons at BYU, Seljaas averaged 6.6 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He has two stints of professional experience — he played five games for BC Prievidza of Extraliga in the Czech Republic and 20 games for BC Vera of Super Liga in Georgia.

With BC Vera, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds per game.

