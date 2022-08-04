Former BYU forward Zac Seljaas signs with German pro team

A former BYU basketball player is on the move to Germany.

Forward Zac Seljaas has signed a contract with German professional basketball team Tigers Tübingen, the club announced.

Tigers Tübingen, located in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, plays in the ProA league, which is the second tier of professional basketball in the country.

In four seasons at BYU, Seljaas averaged 6.6 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He has two stints of professional experience — he played five games for BC Prievidza of Extraliga in the Czech Republic and 20 games for BC Vera of Super Liga in Georgia.

With BC Vera, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds per game.