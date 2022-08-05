Facebook Twitter
Friday, August 5, 2022 | 

Disney World is changing this part of its new Genie+ system — and it’ll save you money

More rides have been officially added to Genie+ in Disney World for good

By  Lindsey Harper
In this Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, part of the Orlando area in Florida.

John Raoux, Associated Press

Disney World visitors won’t have to pay an extra fee for some popular rides after all.

Driving the news: In February 2020, Disney said it was temporarily adding some of the Lightning Lane-only rides to the Genie+ service through Aug. 7, but the company reportedly changed its mind.

  • “The company has decided to keep all these rides on Genie+, meaning visitors no longer have to pay extra to skip the lines for each after Aug. 7. This adds a good amount of value to Genie+ and simplifies the process of using it for parkgoers,” financial news site The Street reported.

What this means: This change keeps the Genie+ system simple to use by including more rides, rather than having to pay individually to ride certain attractions.

  • As Disney Food Blog reported, “Instead, you’ll just be able to reserve a Lightning Lane for them through the standard $15 per person per day Genie+ service.”
  • “Disney later sent a message to travel agents on this matter, saying that they have made this change to the Genie+ offerings to continue providing Disney World guests with more options when using the Genie+ service,” per Disney Food Blog.

Details: The rides added to Genie+ include “Frozen Ever After,” “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure,” “Space Mountain,” “Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway” and “Expedition Everest,” per The Street.

