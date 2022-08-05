Disney World is changing this part of its new Genie+ system — and it’ll save you money

Disney World visitors won’t have to pay an extra fee for some popular rides after all.

Driving the news: In February 2020, Disney said it was temporarily adding some of the Lightning Lane-only rides to the Genie+ service through Aug. 7, but the company reportedly changed its mind.



“The company has decided to keep all these rides on Genie+, meaning visitors no longer have to pay extra to skip the lines for each after Aug. 7. This adds a good amount of value to Genie+ and simplifies the process of using it for parkgoers,” financial news site The Street reported.

What this means: This change keeps the Genie+ system simple to use by including more rides, rather than having to pay individually to ride certain attractions.



As Disney Food Blog reported, “Instead, you’ll just be able to reserve a Lightning Lane for them through the standard $15 per person per day Genie+ service.”

“Disney later sent a message to travel agents on this matter, saying that they have made this change to the Genie+ offerings to continue providing Disney World guests with more options when using the Genie+ service,” per Disney Food Blog.

Details: The rides added to Genie+ include “Frozen Ever After,” “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure,” “Space Mountain,” “Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway” and “Expedition Everest,” per The Street.



The Genie+ service costs $15 per ride at Walt Disney World and $20 per ride at Disneyland, the Deseret News reported.