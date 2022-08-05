New ‘Garfield’ movie: Here’s how to make his lasagna

According to Deadline, Sony recently announced that a new “Garfield” movie starring Chris Pratt will be released Feb. 16, 2024. This time, they are adding a new character: Vic, father of Garfield, who will be played by Samuel L. Jackson

The character of Garfield originally came from a comic strip. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jim Davis was the original creator of the comics featuring a lazy orange cat who caused trouble for his owner, Jon, and his owner’s dog, Odie. The strip is the most widely syndicated comic strip ever.

More details about the movie are forthcoming, but one thing is for certain — we will see lasagna. Does hearing about the new “Garfield” movie make you want lasagna? Here’s how to make Garfield-worthy lasagna.

Garfield’s lasagna recipe

Serves 10-12 people. Prep time: 30 minutes. Cook time: 50-55 minutes.

Ingredients:



1/2 pound ground beef.

1/2 pound ground Italian sausage.

1/2 white onion.

4 cloves of garlic.

1 1/2 pounds tomato.

1 6-ounce can of tomato paste.

2 teaspoons olive oil.

Parsley.

Basil.

2 1/2 cups ricotta cheese.

1 cup Parmesan cheese.

1/2 cup mozzarella.

1/2 cup provolone.

Optional: zucchini, spinach, summer squash.

Instructions:


