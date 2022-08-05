New ‘Garfield’ movie: Here’s how to make his lasagna

According to Deadline, Sony recently announced that a new “Garfield” movie starring Chris Pratt will be released Feb. 16, 2024. This time, they are adding a new character: Vic, father of Garfield, who will be played by Samuel L. Jackson
The character of Garfield originally came from a comic strip. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jim Davis was the original creator of the comics featuring a lazy orange cat who caused trouble for his owner, Jon, and his owner’s dog, Odie. The strip is the most widely syndicated comic strip ever.
More details about the movie are forthcoming, but one thing is for certain — we will see lasagna. Does hearing about the new “Garfield” movie make you want lasagna? Here’s how to make Garfield-worthy lasagna.
Garfield’s lasagna recipe
Serves 10-12 people. Prep time: 30 minutes. Cook time: 50-55 minutes.
Ingredients:
- 1⁄2 pound ground beef.
- 1⁄2 pound ground Italian sausage.
- 1⁄2 white onion.
- 4 cloves of garlic.
- 11⁄2 pounds tomato.
- 1 6-ounce can of tomato paste.
- 2 teaspoons olive oil.
- Parsley.
- Basil.
- 21⁄2 cups ricotta cheese .
- 1 cup Parmesan cheese.
- 1⁄2 cup mozzarella.
- 1⁄2 cup provolone.
- Optional: zucchini, spinach, summer squash.
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 350 degree. Then, brown 1⁄2 pound of ground beef and 1⁄2 pound of ground Italian sausage (sweet or spicy — however you like it) along with 1⁄2 minced onion and 4 cloves of garlic. Now is the time to sneak in more vegetables — you could also chop up some zucchini or spinach or summer squash and throw it in there.
- Take a separate pot and fill it with water— make that water as salty as the ocean for better-tasting pasta. Boil a standard-size package of lasagna noodles. Remove from water and set aside.
- Drain the beef-sausage mixture and set aside. In a separate pot, take 11⁄2 pounds of freshly chopped tomatoes, 2 teaspoons of olive oil, and one 6-ounce can of tomato paste. Mix together, along with finely chopped fresh parsley and basil to taste. Season with salt and pepper.
- Mix the tomato sauce mixture with meat mixture in a bowl. Set aside.
- Crack an egg and mix it well in bowl. Blend together 21⁄2 cups of ricotta cheese with 1 cup of Parmesan cheese.
- Using a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan, lightly greased with olive oil, layer the noodles, cheese mixture, and beef mixture until you run out. The top layer should be the beef mixture. Then take 1⁄2 cup mozzarella and 1⁄2 cup provolone and top the lasagna.
- Cover pan with foil and bake in oven for 50-55 minutes, Remove foil for the last five minutes. Serve lasagna with a green salad, freshly roasted vegetables or garlic bread for an indulgent meal that would make Garfield happy.