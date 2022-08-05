Facebook Twitter
Friday, August 5, 2022 
New ‘Garfield’ movie: Here’s how to make his lasagna

Chris Pratt will play the voice of the lasagna-loving cat. Here’s how to make a lasagna that Garfield would love

By  Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
Garfield the Cat, with Snuggle the Bear behind, floats down Broadway in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Thursday, Nov. 23, 1989. AFP reports that Garfield phone headsets were mysteriously washing up on the French shores since t

Garfield the Cat, with Snuggle the Bear behind, floats down Broadway in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Thursday, Nov. 23, 1989. A new “Garfield” movie is slated for release in 2024, Sony says, but here’s how to make lasagna now.

Ron Frehm, Associated Press

According to Deadline, Sony recently announced that a new “Garfield” movie starring Chris Pratt will be released Feb. 16, 2024. This time, they are adding a new character: Vic, father of Garfield, who will be played by Samuel L. Jackson

The character of Garfield originally came from a comic strip. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jim Davis was the original creator of the comics featuring a lazy orange cat who caused trouble for his owner, Jon, and his owner’s dog, Odie. The strip is the most widely syndicated comic strip ever.

More details about the movie are forthcoming, but one thing is for certain — we will see lasagna. Does hearing about the new “Garfield” movie make you want lasagna? Here’s how to make Garfield-worthy lasagna.

Garfield’s lasagna recipe

Serves 10-12 people. Prep time: 30 minutes. Cook time: 50-55 minutes.

Ingredients:

  • 12 pound ground beef.
  • 12 pound ground Italian sausage.
  • 12 white onion.
  • 4 cloves of garlic.
  • 112 pounds tomato.
  • 1 6-ounce can of tomato paste.
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil.
  • Parsley.
  • Basil.
  • 212 cups ricotta cheese .
  • 1 cup Parmesan cheese.
  • 12 cup mozzarella.
  • 12 cup provolone.
  • Optional: zucchini, spinach, summer squash.

Instructions:

  1. Preheat your oven to 350 degree. Then, brown 12 pound of ground beef and 12 pound of ground Italian sausage (sweet or spicy — however you like it) along with 12 minced onion and 4 cloves of garlic. Now is the time to sneak in more vegetables — you could also chop up some zucchini or spinach or summer squash and throw it in there.
  2. Take a separate pot and fill it with water— make that water as salty as the ocean for better-tasting pasta. Boil a standard-size package of lasagna noodles. Remove from water and set aside.
  3. Drain the beef-sausage mixture and set aside. In a separate pot, take 112 pounds of freshly chopped tomatoes, 2 teaspoons of olive oil, and one 6-ounce can of tomato paste. Mix together, along with finely chopped fresh parsley and basil to taste. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Mix the tomato sauce mixture with meat mixture in a bowl. Set aside.
  5. Crack an egg and mix it well in bowl. Blend together 212 cups of ricotta cheese with 1 cup of Parmesan cheese.
  6. Using a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan, lightly greased with olive oil, layer the noodles, cheese mixture, and beef mixture until you run out. The top layer should be the beef mixture. Then take 12 cup mozzarella and 12 cup provolone and top the lasagna.
  7. Cover pan with foil and bake in oven for 50-55 minutes, Remove foil for the last five minutes. Serve lasagna with a green salad, freshly roasted vegetables or garlic bread for an indulgent meal that would make Garfield happy.

