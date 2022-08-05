Facebook Twitter
Friday, August 5, 2022 
BYU football gets commitment from Oklahoma lineman

Andrew Heinig announced his commitment on the same day BYU opened fall camp

Brandon Judd
SHARE BYU football gets commitment from Oklahoma lineman
The latest commitment to the BYU football program comes from Andrew Heinig, a defensive lineman from Oklahoma.

On the same day BYU opened fall camp, the Cougars’ football program received another commitment for their 2023 recruiting class.

This one comes from Oklahoma defensive lineman Andrew Heinig, who announced his commitment via Instagram on Thursday.

Heinig hails from Glenpool, Oklahoma, and is listed at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds.

247 Sports does not have a star ranking for Heinig, who is the 11th player to verbally commit to BYU’s 2023 class.

Cougar Sports Insider’s Jeff Hansen reported that Heinig — a shot put track state champion who received his scholarship offer during a visit to BYU’s campus earlier this summer — has played both offensive and defensive line for Glenpool High, though BYU intends to use him on the defensive line.

Heinig is the second defensive lineman commit for BYU in its 2023 class, joining Stanley Raass, the son of former Cougar John Raass.

