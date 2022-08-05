Utah State football gets commitment from East High’s Zion Andreasen

Utah State football received an in-state commitment from an East High product.
Zion Andreasen, part of the class of 2023, committed to the Aggies, announcing his decision on Twitter.
“COMMITTED!!! Thank you @CoachAlexDevine (Utah State’s defensive line coach) for this incredible opportunity!! Thank you to all of my coaches and especially my family for believing in me!!” Andreasen wrote on Twitter.
COMMITTED!!! 🔵⚪ Thank you @CoachAlexDevine for this incredible opportunity!! Thank you to all of my coaches and especially my family for believing in me!! @USUFootball @CHbanderson @CoachBanda @CoachVailahi @CoachBMatich @OldEastHighFB pic.twitter.com/OTB49yYuA2— Zion Andreasen (@ZionAndreasen) August 4, 2022
Andreasen is 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds. He plays defensive end, linebacker and tight end, according to his Twitter profile.
Andreasen had offers from San Diego State, Idaho and Montana.