Friday, August 5, 2022 | 
Utah State Football Sports Utah State

Utah State football gets commitment from East High’s Zion Andreasen

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah State Aggies football players run onto the field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.

Utah State Aggies players run on the field during an NCAA football game against New Mexico Lobos at Maverik Stadium in Logan on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Yukai Peng, Deseret News

Utah State football received an in-state commitment from an East High product.

Zion Andreasen, part of the class of 2023, committed to the Aggies, announcing his decision on Twitter.

“COMMITTED!!! Thank you @CoachAlexDevine (Utah State’s defensive line coach) for this incredible opportunity!! Thank you to all of my coaches and especially my family for believing in me!!” Andreasen wrote on Twitter.

Andreasen is 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds. He plays defensive end, linebacker and tight end, according to his Twitter profile.

Andreasen had offers from San Diego State, Idaho and Montana.

