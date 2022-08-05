Utah State football gets commitment from East High’s Zion Andreasen

Utah State football received an in-state commitment from an East High product.

Zion Andreasen, part of the class of 2023, committed to the Aggies, announcing his decision on Twitter.

“COMMITTED!!! Thank you @CoachAlexDevine (Utah State’s defensive line coach) for this incredible opportunity!! Thank you to all of my coaches and especially my family for believing in me!!” Andreasen wrote on Twitter.

Andreasen is 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds. He plays defensive end, linebacker and tight end, according to his Twitter profile.

Andreasen had offers from San Diego State, Idaho and Montana.