Opinion: Cooperation — the reason I’m voting for Evan McMullin

Cooperation.

It’s not a word you hear very much in Washington these days. It seems like working with others to get things done is the exception, rather than the rule.

But Evan McMullin is different.

Unlike Sen. Mike Lee, someone who embodies the “my way or the highway” spirit of Washington negotiations, McMullin has promised to work with anyone and everyone to deliver results for Utah. He’s praised Sen. Mitt Romney for taking this very same approach; while Romney is always at the table, working hard on things like bipartisan infrastructure and gun safety bills, Lee would rather complain about process and stubbornly vote no out of “principle.”

What principle says you can’t work with others to help your constituents? McMullin has committed to find common ground on any issue that will make our lives better. If he disagrees with a colleague on 90% of things, he’ll forge a compromise on the 10%.

McMullin would also be a senator who believes in the rule of law and our Constitution. At a time when it feels like our democracy is hanging by a thread, McMullin has made restoring and strengthening it a top priority.

Meanwhile, Lee conspired with the Trump administration to throw the process of certifying electoral votes at the U.S. Capitol into chaos on Jan. 6, 2021.

Thankfully, they didn’t succeed. But how could a self-described “constitutional scholar” so brazenly disregard the United States Constitution? While Mike Lee may have gone to Washington with good intentions, it’s clear that he’s lost his way. A senator who attempts to overturn a free and fair election isn’t someone who deserves to stay in power one more minute, let alone six more years.

Please join me in supporting Evan McMullin, someone who will protect our democracy, honor our constitution, and whose only loyalty will be to Utahns.

Margo Edmunds

Salt Lake City

