Report: Utah Jazz sign forward Paris Bass

The Utah Jazz will sign free agent forward Paris Bass, according to a report Sunday by Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Haynes reported that the deal is for one year, per Bass’s agent, Daniel Hazan.

Bass, who is 6-foot-8 and 200 pounds, played for the South Bay Lakers ( the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate) during the 2021-22 season, averaging 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

He also appeared in two games for the Phoenix Suns on a 10-day contact. He averaged three points and two rebounds in 3.5 minutes per game for the Suns.

Most recently, Bass played on the Lakers’ Summer League team, averaging 8.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in eight games.

Prior to the G League, Bass played two seasons for Atléticos de San Germán in the top profressional league in Peurto Rico. He averaged 22 points per game in his international career.

Bass played college basketball at Detroit Mercy, earning Horizon League Freshman Year Honors after averaging 12.4 points per game. In his sophomore season, he averaged 18.4 points per game and was named to the All-Horizon League first team. Bass was let go from Detroit Mercy’s team before his junior year, due to academic issues, according to the Detroit Free Press.

