Albuquerque steps in to protect Muslim community following 4 shootings

Four Muslim men of southern Asian descent have been shot and killed in southeast Albuquerque over the past nine month, concerning and infuriating the Muslim community. Three of the deaths occurred within the last month.

Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, was killed in November 2021; his case was not tied to the others until this weekend. Aftab Hussein, 41, was shot July 26; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, on August 1; and Naeem Hussain, 25, on August 5.

Police say the only factors the four homicide victims share was their southern Asian ancestry and their Muslim identity.

Although the police department does not call the murders the result of a serial killer, they do suspect that the murders are connected. The term “hate crime” has not been used by the police.

In New Mexico, practicing Muslims account for less than 1% of the adult religious population, as reported by Pew Research, making the group, along with other non-Christian groups, a minority in the state.

“I know every agency in central New Mexico is participating,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said at a news conference this weekend.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Saturday that police from across the state would be sent to bolster efforts in Albuquerque to find the killer and said that every effort that can be taken will be taken.

People spread dirt over Aftab Hussein’s grave at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. A funeral service was held for Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico on Friday. Both Muslim men were shot and killed near their homes only six days apart. Law enforcement believes one suspect could be responsible for killing four Muslim men in the past nine months. Chancey Bush, The Albuquerque Journal via Associated Press

“We will not stop in our pursuit of justice for the victims and their families and are bringing every resource to bear to apprehend the killer or killers — and we WILL find them,” Grisham stated in the press release. “In addition, we will continue to do everything we can to support to the Muslim community during this difficult time.”

Police presence will be reinforced at mosques at times of prayer and at the University of New Mexico as school begins, to protect and offer comfort to the Muslim community.

The Muslim community was cautioned to be vigilant and not leave the house unless necessary. Besides a strengthened police presence, meal delivery and mental well-being services are available.

“We have heard from the community that the fear is so strong, there is a concern about even things like groceries and getting meals for certain folks in certain areas of town,” the mayor said. “Our senior affairs department and our community safety department is going to be providing meals as long as we need, to anyone who needs a meal who is affected by this tragedy.”

The only lead police have is a dark grey, four-door Volkswagon sedan described as looking like the Jetta or Passat model.

Citizens who might have information are being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP or upload photos and videos to an evidence submission site.