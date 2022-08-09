Facebook Twitter
Pinkbox Doughnuts is coming to Utah

Join Pinkbox Doughnuts for a celebratory festival on Aug. 13, featuring a special Utah doughnut

A dozen of Pinkbox’s doughnuts in the company’s signature box.

Courtesy of Pinkbox Doughnuts

Crumbl Cookies won’t be the only dessert in a pink box in Utah for much longer. Pinkbox Doughtnuts will open up its first Utah location in St. George on Aug. 13. Complete with its signature décor, including pink drips on the walls, three-dimensional sprinkles and pink floor stripes, the location is as Instagrammable as the donuts are.

The grand opening will feature a festival on Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festival will include a doughnut eating contest, a performance from St. George Children’s Musical Theater, a face painter and much more. There will even be a pink ticket hidden in one of the doughnuts — whoever bites into it will receive a year’s supply of doughnuts.

The Deseret News spoke with Jessica Anderson of Pinkbox Doughnuts to find out what Utahns can expect from this new dessert shop. Anderson revealed that the St. George location will feature a special Utah doughnut. The inspiration? Utah Jell-o salad.

Anderson described the doughnut as “a carrot cake doughnut with lime Jell-o frosting with walnuts and marshmallows sprinkled on top.” Pinkbox Doughnut’s philosophy is that anything that can be created into a doughnut will be made into one.

Last week, the company had an online contest to name this Utah doughnut and received over 400 submissions. This new doughnut will debut at the St. George location.

Currently, Pinkbox has a lineup of 70 different doughnuts that are based on the world around us. Anderson said that the company draws inspiration from everywhere they can — they even have doughnuts based on Strawberry Poptarts and cannolis.

Anderson indicated that not only does Pinkbox want to sell doughnuts, but it also wants to be involved in the community. For more information about the grand opening celebration on Aug. 13, check out the company’s website.

