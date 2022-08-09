From popcorn to pizza: Pickle seasoning is all the rage

Looking for a snack this summer? Make sure that it is pickle flavored. The New York Times recently published an article claiming “Pickle Is Summer’s Big Flavor.” The article rounded up several pickle-flavored products that are on shelves now.

The Times interviewed Bret Thorn, senior food and beverage editor at Nation’s Restaurant News, about this pickle phenomenon. He said, “It’s a tanginess that appeals to a lot of consumers, especially younger ones. And I don’t think people say, ‘I’ve tried a lot of bold flavors, now I’m going to go back to blander ones.’”

Trader Joe’s has a Seasoning in a Pickle blend — almost as iconic as its Everything but the Bagel seasoning. The Trader Joe’s website advises that you sprinkle this seasoning, which is made with dill, garlic and powdered vinegar, on baked potatoes or roasted vegetables fresh from the oven. It even includes the suggestion to make pickle-fried chicken with the seasoning.

But Trader Joe’s isn’t the only food company that has latched onto the popularity of the pickle.

According to Taste of Home, last August, Doritos released its Tangy Pickle chips again alongside its Tangy Ranch chips. It joins Lays, which sells Dill Pickle Flavored potato chips. To go along with those, try the pickle-flavored Mountain Dew that Taste of Home announced would be sold.

For a healthier snack than potato chips, Blue Diamond Almonds has announced and released a new product: Spicy Dill Pickle almonds.

If you’re looking to get your pickle fix in a meal instead of a snack, try a pickle pizza. Thompson’s Pizza in Chelsea, Michigan — in response to popular demand — decided to create and sell a pizza with garlic-butter crust and topped with jalapeno ranch, its signature cheese blend, and of course, pickles.