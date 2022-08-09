Get comfortable — here are the 9 best bean bags for kids

Looking to spice up your kid’s room? Add some fun and comfort to your child’s space by buying them a bean bag chair. Coming in all shapes and sizes, you can find the perfect bean bag chair for your child’s room décor.
Here’s the problem — there are a lot of bean bag chairs out there. To help you find the right one for you and your wallet, the Deseret News has compiled a list of the nine best bean bags for kids.
The best bean bags for kids
If you’re on the hunt for the right bean bag chair for your kids, there are some factors to consider: comfort, washability, shape and size. To give you enough options to choose from, here are nine unique bean bag chairs for kids:
- Sofa Sack Plush, Ultra Soft Kids Bean Bag Chair
- Pillowfort™ Ladybug Bean Bag Chair
- Livebest Kids Bean Bag Chair Lounger Sofa Bean Bags Seats for Toddlers
- Comfy Sacks Kids 3’ Memory Foam Bean Bag Chair
- Project Nursery Sharky the Shark Bean Bag Chair
- Pottery Barn Unicorn Faux-Fur Bean Bag Chair
- Pottery Barn Ivory Sherpa Bear Anywhere Beanbag™
- West Elm Kids Rory Bean Bag
- Yogibo Max Bean Bag Chair
Under $100
Sofa Sack Plush, Ultra Soft Kids Bean Bag Chair
Price: $39.45
Although this is the cheapest bean bag chair option on the list, it’s certainly not the worst. With over 13,000 positive ratings on Amazon, this bean bag chair gets top marks for durability and comfort.
Pillowfort™ Ladybug Bean Bag Chair
Price: $65
This ladybug-themed bean bag chair is perfect for a whimsical touch to your little one’s room. Soft and fuzzy, your child will love cuddling up in this bean bag before bedtime.
Livebest Kids Bean Bag Chair Lounger Sofa Bean Bags Seats for Toddlers
Price: $79.99
If you have more than two kids to keep comfy, this bean bag chair lounger is perfect. You can squeeze two toddlers on it, or let your child lounge around. This bean bag lounger has a sponge filling for extra comfort.
$100 to $200
Comfy Sacks Kids 3’ Memory Foam Bean Bag Chair
Price: $109.98
When this bean bag chair says “comfy,” it means it. Covered in micro-suede and filled with memory foam, you might find your kid napping on this bean bag chair every once in a while. You might panic at the word “suede,” but don’t worry — the cover is machine washable.
Project Nursery Sharky the Shark Bean Bag Chair
Price: $130
Do you have any baby sharks in your family? Then they’ll love this Sharky the Shark bean bag chair. While it’s certainly adorable, it might be the most high-maintenance bean bag chair for kids on this list — the cover is spot clean only.
Pottery Barn Unicorn Faux-Fur Bean Bag Chair
Price: $139
Perfect for the colorful kid in your life, this unicorn bean bag chair will add zest to any room. Described by Pottery Barn as “the softest seat in the house,” your child will find this unicorn faux-fur bean bag chair both parts fun and cozy.
$200 and up
Pottery Barn Ivory Sherpa Bear Anywhere Beanbag™
Price: $205
No child will be able to resist this adorable sherpa bear bean bag. It’s covered in soft faux shearling with zippers on the side, making it easy to take off and throw in your washing machine.
West Elm Kids Rory Bean Bag
Price: $249
If you want to add a more modern and minimal touch to your child’s room, look no further than this West Elm Kids bean bag. Coming in three muted colors, this bean bag is ideal for your child to lounge, watch TV and read in.
Yogibo Max Bean Bag Chair
Price: $299
While this is by far the priciest bean bag chair on this list, you might ultimately find that it’s worth it. The Yogibo Max Bean Bag Chair isn’t a bean bag chair as much as it’s a bean bag pad — long and cozy, it’ll form to your child’s body for maximum luxury.