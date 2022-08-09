Get comfortable — here are the 9 best bean bags for kids

Looking to spice up your kid’s room? Add some fun and comfort to your child’s space by buying them a bean bag chair. Coming in all shapes and sizes, you can find the perfect bean bag chair for your child’s room décor.

Here’s the problem — there are a lot of bean bag chairs out there. To help you find the right one for you and your wallet, the Deseret News has compiled a list of the nine best bean bags for kids.

The best bean bags for kids

If you’re on the hunt for the right bean bag chair for your kids, there are some factors to consider: comfort, washability, shape and size. To give you enough options to choose from, here are nine unique bean bag chairs for kids:



Under $100

Price: $39.45

Although this is the cheapest bean bag chair option on the list, it’s certainly not the worst. With over 13,000 positive ratings on Amazon, this bean bag chair gets top marks for durability and comfort.

Price: $65

This ladybug-themed bean bag chair is perfect for a whimsical touch to your little one’s room. Soft and fuzzy, your child will love cuddling up in this bean bag before bedtime.

Related This may be the perfect bed time to protect your heart

Price: $79.99

If you have more than two kids to keep comfy, this bean bag chair lounger is perfect. You can squeeze two toddlers on it, or let your child lounge around. This bean bag lounger has a sponge filling for extra comfort.

$100 to $200

Price: $109.98

When this bean bag chair says “comfy,” it means it. Covered in micro-suede and filled with memory foam, you might find your kid napping on this bean bag chair every once in a while. You might panic at the word “suede,” but don’t worry — the cover is machine washable.

Price: $130

Do you have any baby sharks in your family? Then they’ll love this Sharky the Shark bean bag chair. While it’s certainly adorable, it might be the most high-maintenance bean bag chair for kids on this list — the cover is spot clean only.

Price: $139

Perfect for the colorful kid in your life, this unicorn bean bag chair will add zest to any room. Described by Pottery Barn as “the softest seat in the house,” your child will find this unicorn faux-fur bean bag chair both parts fun and cozy.

$200 and up

Price: $205

No child will be able to resist this adorable sherpa bear bean bag. It’s covered in soft faux shearling with zippers on the side, making it easy to take off and throw in your washing machine.

Price: $249

If you want to add a more modern and minimal touch to your child’s room, look no further than this West Elm Kids bean bag. Coming in three muted colors, this bean bag is ideal for your child to lounge, watch TV and read in.

Price: $299

While this is by far the priciest bean bag chair on this list, you might ultimately find that it’s worth it. The Yogibo Max Bean Bag Chair isn’t a bean bag chair as much as it’s a bean bag pad — long and cozy, it’ll form to your child’s body for maximum luxury.