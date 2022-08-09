The fourth season of “Stranger Things” wrapped up last month. When is “Stranger Things” Season 5 coming out?

Driving the news: According to Deadline, script writing for the final season of “Stranger Things” started this week.



The writers for the popular Netflix series announced they had begun work on the Season 5 script via Twitter on Tuesday, posting a photo of a white board with the caption “Day 1.”

What they’re saying: In a letter to fans of the show earlier this year, showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer shared their plans for the fifth and final season, saying, “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” Elle magazine reported.



“At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last,” the brothers continued.

David Harbour, who plays Hopper in the show, talked to GQ in an interview last month about the expected release date of the final season, saying, “I think we’ll (shoot) next year. They’re finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it’ll be this year.”

“... I think that’s the plan. So it’d probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record,” Harbour continued.

Details: After Season 4 ended on a huge cliffhanger with the Upside Down merging into the show’s fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, fans believe Season 5 will bring plenty of action, adventure and answers to burning questions.

