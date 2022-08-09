High school volleyball: Lone Peak, Bountiful, Ridgeline, Morgan, North Summit, Panguitch open season as preseason No. 1s

The 2022 high school volleyball season kicks off this weekend, and the usual group of teams figure to be in the hunt for region and state titles again this season.

Four of the six preseason No. 1 teams in the Deseret News coaches rankings ended last season as state champs, while the other two were runner-ups.

Defending 6A state champ Lone Peak begins the year ranked No. 1 again to start 2022, and will begin its title defense with a new coach as Paula Jardine takes over the reins of the program.

Bountiful went 27-3 a year ago, including a win over Mountain View in the 5A championship, and those programs begin the year 1-2 in the preseason rankings.

Ridgeline won its first volleyball title in school history a year ago with a roster loaded with underclassmen talent, so it’s no surprise the coaches voted the Riverhawks as the team to beat again.

Union has won three straight 3A state championships, but Morgan gets the preseason nod at No. 1 this year, with Union checking in ranked third. Former Union coach Analaine Mailoto departed this offseason to take the head coaching job at Fremont, with Chelsey Jones taking over as head coach at Union this fall.

North Summit, winner of four of the past five 2A state championships, was the clear pick among the coaches who voted as the team to beat in 2A again.

In 1A, Panguitch gets the nod as preseason No. 1 after finishing as runner-up to Intermountain Christian a year ago. ICS, which begins the year ranked outside the 1A top five this preseason, has a new coach this season as Thomas Hubbard takes over for Lorenzo Gasper, who departed for Draper APA.

Deseret News volleyball preseason coaches rankings

Class 6A

Team ’21 record

1. Lone Peak

2. Pleasant Grove

3. Bingham

4. Copper Hills

5. Skyridge

Others receiving multiple votes: Corner Canyon, Fremont, Mountain Ridge.

Class 5A

Team ’21 record

1. Bountiful.

2. Mountain View.

3. Timpview.

4. Maple Mountain

5. Skyline

Others receiving multiple votes: Salem Hills, Park City, Northridge, Brighton

Class 4A

Team ’21 record

1. Ridgeline

2. Desert Hills

3. Sky View

4. Green Canyon

5. Crimson Cliffs

Others receiving multiple votes: Mountain Crest, Cedar City, Pine View, Snow Canyon

Class 3A

Team ’21 record

1. Morgan

2. Richfield

3. Union

4. South Summit

5. North Sanpete

Others receiving multiple votes: Carbon, Delta, Ogden, Grantsville

Class 2A

Team ’21 record

1. North Summit

2. Kanab

3. Enterprise

4. South Sevier

5. Gunnison Valley

Others receiving multiple votes: Millard, Parowan, Beaver, North Sevier, American Heritage

Class 1A

Team ’21 record

1. Panguitch

2. Rich

3. Piute.

4. Monticello

5. Valley

Others receiving multiple votes: Escalante, ICS