High school girls soccer: Tuesday highlights include OT wins for American Fork and Farmington

Senior leaders and freshman phenoms helped Real Salt Lake Academy enact a little revenge from last season, knocking off East 3-2.

Trailing 2-1 late in the second half, freshman Lou Williams kept the ball in play for senior Emerson Winn to tie the game back up 2-2. With momentum on their side, the Griffins added the game-winning goal with just two minutes remaining in regulation by freshman Summer Long, her first goal with RSL.

“Great defensive plays by Alaina Jensen, Mia Robles, Kymber Ornelas, Isa Rincon, Maia Case and Lou Williams. It was an all-around team win,” said RSL coach Sly Yeates.

The hot start to the season continues for Box Elder as the Bees, a 5-13 team a season ago, notched their third straight win, knocking off the Morgan Trojans, 6-1.

“We were out for revenge today because of what happened last year with us and Morgan. We came out really strong and capitalized on our opportunities early in the game,” Bees coach Cloee Marble said.

The Bees opened the scoring early and often, led by Kaydence Barber’s hat trick. Sarena Mackley, Halle Wright and Desarae Elegante also added scores to give Box Elder the six-goal cushion at the half. Morgan’s Kaydence Wardelle spoiled the shutout with her strike in the second half. What’s next for Box Elder?

“One game at a time,” said Marble.

With an undefeated start to the regular season on the line, American Fork got all it could handle from Mountain Ridge before sealing the win in overtime.

“We showed some resilience today. We struggled a little bit today. But we continued fighting and came out with a win,” said American Fork coach Derek Dunn. “Mountain Ridge came ready to play.”

Sentinels freshman Kya Newton played a huge role for her team, scoring a goal in each half of regulation. American Fork answered with goals from Sophie Eckery, Lila Millward and Nicole Lewis.

“Super proud of the girls. They continue to show up and they continue to grow,” said Dunn

In one of the more thrilling games of the night, Farmington scored the golden goal in the second overtime to take down Corner Canyon, 2-1. Junior Paige Erickson was the hero, finding the back of the net off the pass from senior Swayzee Arnell.

“The girls played with confidence tonight and really pressed Corner Canyon’s back line to give us multiple dangerous chances,” said Phoenix coach Sarah Beecher.

Farmington junior Cara Christopherson’s goal in the second half broke the scoreless spell, giving the Phoenix the 1-0. Charger senior Ainsley Bower was not about to let her team go down quietly, however, scoring the equalizer and forcing OT.

Much like last year, Farmington has loaded its nonregion schedule, and the the trend continues Thursday as the Phoenix travel to American Fork to face off against the undefeated Cavemen.

It was a banner night for Cat Williams, whose six goals helped Maeser Prep open the season with a convincing 9-1 win. Williams, who now has 98 career goals, had help from teammates Katie Olsen, Sana Ueno and Vicky Memmott, who each found the back of the net once.

“Our girls adjusted to heat well and showed their conditioning. It’s still early, but we did a good job putting the ball to our top scorer,” Maeser Prep coach Dustin Simmons said.

