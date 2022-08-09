Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, August 9, 2022 | 
BYU Football Sports Utah Utes

This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars
Raelon Singleton is shown during BYU practice on Monday, Aug. 9, 2022. Singleton played wide receiver at the University of Utah from 2014 to 2017.

Raelon Singleton is shown during BYU practice on Monday, Aug. 9, 2022. Singleton played wide receiver at the University of Utah from 2014 to 2017.

Jaren Wilkey/BYU

A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars.

On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”

Singleton, who hails from Crosby, Texas, joined the Utes out of high school in 2014 and was with the program through the 2017 season until he transferred to Houston because of family needs.

In both his sophomore and junior seasons at Utah, Singleton was the team’s second-leading receiver, and for his career in Salt Lake City, he totaled 1,044 yards on 69 catches with eight touchdowns in 34 games.

In one season at Houston (also nicknamed the Cougars) in 2018, Singleton finished with 221 receiving yards on 14 catches with three touchdowns.

