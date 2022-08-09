Actress Anne Heche in ‘critical condition’ after smashing into Los Angeles home

Days after her car smashed into a home in Los Angeles, actress Anne Heche remains hospitalized on a ventilator, The Associated Press reports.

What happened to Anne Heche?

On Aug. 5, Heche ran her car into a house in Los Angeles, sparking a fire that involved nearly 60 firefighters, per The Associated Press.

“Shortly after the accident, Anne became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition,” spokeswoman Heather Duffy Boylston said, according to The Associated Press. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

A few minutes before the crash, the actress bought a bright red wig at a salon, per the Los Angeles Times. Video footage shortly before the crash shows the actress speeding, slamming into the garage of an apartment building and almost hitting a pedestrian, the Los Angeles Times reported. Heche is under investigation by the LAPD for misdemeanor DUI and hit and run, according to CNN.

Who is Anne Heche? What movies is Anne Heche in?

Heche starred in the soap opera “Another World” from 1987 to 1991. In the late 1990s, she starred alongside Johnny Depp in “Donnie Brasco” and Harrison Ford in “Six Days, Seven Nights,” according to her IMDb page.

Other credits include:



“Volcano” (1997).

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” (1997).

“Return to Paradise” (1998).

“Men in Trees” (2006-2008).

“The Legend of Korra” (2014).

“Aftermath” (2016).

“Chicago P.D.” (2018-2019).

“All Rise” (2021-2022).

She was a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2020.