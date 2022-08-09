Facebook Twitter
Utah gymnastics receives commitment from five-star Camille Winger

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah Red Rocks push a lever to light the U.

Utah Red Rocks light the U. after winning over Minnesota in a gymnastics meet at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Utah gymnastics’ 2023 class just got better.

Five-star Camille Winger committed to the Red Rocks on Tuesday, she announced on her Instagram page.

“I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Utah on a full athletic scholarship!!! I have decided to move a year ahead in school and will be graduating in 2023!” Winger wrote. “I am beyond grateful for my teammates, coaches and most of all my family for all of their support to get me here!! Couldn’t have been able to do it without them!! So excited to be apart of the Utah family!! GO UTES!!”

Winger currently trains at Bold Gymnastics in Springville.

Winger becomes Utah’s third five-star commit in the class of 2023, joining Elizabeth Gantner and Ella Zirbes.

Utah is the only team to land three five-star recruits in the 2023 recruiting cycle, per College Gym News’ recruiting rankings.

