Utah gymnastics receives commitment from five-star Camille Winger

Utah gymnastics’ 2023 class just got better.

Five-star Camille Winger committed to the Red Rocks on Tuesday, she announced on her Instagram page.

“I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Utah on a full athletic scholarship!!! I have decided to move a year ahead in school and will be graduating in 2023!” Winger wrote. “I am beyond grateful for my teammates, coaches and most of all my family for all of their support to get me here!! Couldn’t have been able to do it without them!! So excited to be apart of the Utah family!! GO UTES!!”

Winger currently trains at Bold Gymnastics in Springville.

Winger becomes Utah’s third five-star commit in the class of 2023, joining Elizabeth Gantner and Ella Zirbes.

Camille Winger '23 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ -> @UtahGymnastics



Winger, formerly of the class of 2024, will graduate a year early to arrive in SLC in the fall of 2023.



She has a peak AA score of 38.950 in level 10. — College Gym News Recruiting (@cgn_recruiting) August 10, 2022

Utah is the only team to land three five-star recruits in the 2023 recruiting cycle, per College Gym News’ recruiting rankings.