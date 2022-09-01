Facebook Twitter
Thursday, September 1, 2022 
Utah State Football Sports Utah State

Has Utah State football ever beaten Alabama?

Alabama and Utah State play this Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

FILE - Alabama coach Nick Saban watches players warm up for the College Football Playoff championship NCAA football game against Georgia on Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Utah State football will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, this weekend to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and Crimson Tide in previous matchups.

All-time history between Utah State and Alabama football

The Aggies and Crimson Tide have only met on a football field twice ever prior to 2022, in 2004 and again in 2005.

  • Alabama defeated Utah State in both games, 48-17 in 2004, and 35-4 in 2005.
  • The Aggies were the visiting team in both contests.
  • In 2014, Travis Cox led the Aggies at quarterback, while the Crimson Tide were headed by quarterback Brodie Croyle.
  • In 2015, Leon Jackson was Utah State’s signal caller, with Croyle once again the Alabama quarterback.
  • Alabama was in the middle of the Mike Shula era. Shula led Alabama for four seasons, before being replaced by Nick Saban. Alabama’s best season under Shula came in 2005, when the Crimson Tide finished 10-2 overall and ranked as high as No. 4.
