Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Here’s what happened the last time Utah and Florida played

Florida and Utah previously met on a football field in November 1977.

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Florida fans watch a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2011, file photo, fans watch an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Florida in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainesville, Fla.

Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press

As the Utah Utes gear up for a trip to the Swamp in Gainesville, here’s a look back at what happened in the one previous meeting between Utah and Florida.

In a game at Florida Field on Nov. 19, 1977, Florida beat Utah 38-29 in front of a crowd of 56,005. The Utes would go on to a 3-8 record, while the Gators would finish the year 6-4-1.

After a 74-yard touchdown run from Florida quarterback Terry LeCount to open scoring, Utah scored three times in a row — a Tom McNamara 37-yard field goal, a 9-yard pass from Randy Gomez to Doug Watson and a Gomez 9-yard run — to take a 17-7 lead. Florida cut it to 17-10 with a field goal at the end of the half.

Utah added to its lead with another McNamara field goal, making it 20-10 at the end of the third quarter.

However, it was all Gators in the fourth quarter. Willie Wilder ran for a touchdown, Wes Chandler ran for two touchdowns and Derrick Gaffney caught a touchdown.

Utah scored 10 points in the final quarter, on a McNamara field goal and a 9-yard pass from Gomez to Jeff Parker, but the Gators outscored the Utes 28-9 in the fourth quarter to win by nine.

