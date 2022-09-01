Here’s what happened the last time Utah and Florida played

As the Utah Utes gear up for a trip to the Swamp in Gainesville, here’s a look back at what happened in the one previous meeting between Utah and Florida.

In a game at Florida Field on Nov. 19, 1977, Florida beat Utah 38-29 in front of a crowd of 56,005. The Utes would go on to a 3-8 record, while the Gators would finish the year 6-4-1.

After a 74-yard touchdown run from Florida quarterback Terry LeCount to open scoring, Utah scored three times in a row — a Tom McNamara 37-yard field goal, a 9-yard pass from Randy Gomez to Doug Watson and a Gomez 9-yard run — to take a 17-7 lead. Florida cut it to 17-10 with a field goal at the end of the half.

Utah added to its lead with another McNamara field goal, making it 20-10 at the end of the third quarter.

However, it was all Gators in the fourth quarter. Willie Wilder ran for a touchdown, Wes Chandler ran for two touchdowns and Derrick Gaffney caught a touchdown.

Utah scored 10 points in the final quarter, on a McNamara field goal and a 9-yard pass from Gomez to Jeff Parker, but the Gators outscored the Utes 28-9 in the fourth quarter to win by nine.

