What’s happened in the brief series between BYU and South Florida?

BYU will open its 2022 season on the road this Saturday against a team the Cougars are all-too-familiar with in the past few years, South Florida.
Here’s what has happened between the Cougars and Bulls in previous matchups.
All-time history between BYU and South Florida football
The Cougars and Bulls have met twice, splitting the two games.
- USF beat BYU 27-23 in their first meeting in 2019, played in Florida.
- The Cougars beat USF 35-27 last year in their second matchup, this time in Provo.
- BYU has built sizable leads in both games — leading the 2019 game 16-7 at halftime, and 28-6 in 2021. The Bulls outscored BYU 20-7 in the second half of their first matchup to win.
- Quarterback injuries have been a central theme for the Cougars in both games. Jaren Hall was replacing Zach Wilson in the first game, though he left that contest late with an injury of his own.
- Last year, Baylor Romney replaced an injured Hall and threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns.