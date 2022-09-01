Facebook Twitter
Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 
What’s happened in the brief series between BYU and South Florida?

The Cougars and Bulls will open the 2022 season this weekend in Florida

By Brandon Judd
BYU Cougars quarterback Baylor Romney (16) takes off on a run as BYU and USF play a college football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

BYU will open its 2022 season on the road this Saturday against a team the Cougars are all-too-familiar with in the past few years, South Florida.

Here’s what has happened between the Cougars and Bulls in previous matchups. 

All-time history between BYU and South Florida football

The Cougars and Bulls have met twice, splitting the two games.

  • USF beat BYU 27-23 in their first meeting in 2019, played in Florida.
  • The Cougars beat USF 35-27 last year in their second matchup, this time in Provo.
  • BYU has built sizable leads in both games — leading the 2019 game 16-7 at halftime, and 28-6 in 2021. The Bulls outscored BYU 20-7 in the second half of their first matchup to win.
  • Quarterback injuries have been a central theme for the Cougars in both games. Jaren Hall was replacing Zach Wilson in the first game, though he left that contest late with an injury of his own.
  • Last year, Baylor Romney replaced an injured Hall and threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns.

