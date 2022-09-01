How the Utah Utes have fared against the SEC

When the Utah Utes open their 2022 season Saturday on the road against the Florida Gators, they’ll be facing an SEC opponent for the first time since 2009 and for the eighth time in program history.

How have the Utes fared in their previous seven matchups against teams from the strongest conference in college football?

In short, not well. Until Utah beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2009 Sugar Bowl, it was winless against the SEC in six tries, all of which came between 1974 and 1984 (five came between 1974 and 1979).

