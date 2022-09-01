Facebook Twitter
Thursday, September 1, 2022 
How the Utah Utes have fared against the SEC

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Utah defensive end Paul Kruger (11) tackles Alabama running back Glen Coffee (38) during the 2009 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Utah defensive end Paul Kruger (11) tackles Alabama running back Glen Coffee (38) during the first quarter of the 2009 Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Friday Jan. 2, 2009. The Utah Utes will face the Florida Gators to open the 2022 college football season.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

When the Utah Utes open their 2022 season Saturday on the road against the Florida Gators, they’ll be facing an SEC opponent for the first time since 2009 and for the eighth time in program history.

How have the Utes fared in their previous seven matchups against teams from the strongest conference in college football?

In short, not well. Until Utah beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2009 Sugar Bowl, it was winless against the SEC in six tries, all of which came between 1974 and 1984 (five came between 1974 and 1979).

  • On Nov. 30, 1974, the Utes fell to the LSU Tigers 35-10.
  • On Nov. 8, 1975, the Utes fell to the Tennessee Volunteers 40-7.
  • On Nov. 27, 1976, the Utes fell to the LSU Tigers 35-7.
  • On Nov. 19, 1977, the Utes fell to the Florida Gators 38-29.
  • On Sept. 22, 1979, the Utes fell to the Tennessee Volunteers 51-18.
  • On Sept. 15, 1984, the Utes fell to the Tennessee Volunteers 27-21.
  • On Jan. 2, 2009, the Utes beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 31-17.
